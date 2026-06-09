Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Divorce From Mehr Jesia, Calls It ‘Darkest Phase Of His Life’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjun Rampal described his life's darkest, loneliest period.

Marital breakdown, mother's cancer, and losses caused significant distress.

Gabriella Demetriades became a strong anchor during this difficult phase.

He later met Gabriella; they now have two sons together.

Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about what he describes as the darkest and loneliest period of his life. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the emotional turmoil he faced while dealing with the breakdown of his marriage to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia. At the same time, he was also coping with his mother’s cancer diagnosis and the grief of losing loved ones. Looking back, Arjun shared how he found support during that difficult phase.

‘The Loneliest I Have Ever Felt’

Speaking to Sohini on Cancelled to Crown on YouTube, Arjun Rampal candidly spoke about feeling disconnected from himself during one of the toughest periods of his life. “I think the loneliest I have ever felt is when I was not connected with myself the way I am today. My marriage was not working out, and it's sad because I think love is not constant. Everything in life is not constant,” Arjun said.

The actor described that period as perhaps “the darkest phase” of his life. He revealed that around the same time, his mother was battling cancer, and he was struggling with multiple personal losses. “I think that was maybe the darkest phase of my life because then it was exactly the time my mum had cancer and I was losing her. I was losing everybody close to me. I had lost my father three years before that. I was losing friends. I was losing everything that I had worked so hard to get,” he shared.

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‘Gabriella Came As A Very Strong Anchor’

Arjun also spoke about meeting model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades during this difficult chapter of his life. According to the actor, Gabriella became an important source of strength and stability. “I was very lucky because I got somebody like Gabriella into my life who I think was a very strong anchor and was also coming from a space of maybe a lot of darkness as well,” he said.

Arjun added, “So we both were in the storm, and we had to, as I said, weather it. But it's good, we got to weather it together, and then the blessings came.”

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Arjun Rampal’s Personal And Professional Journey

Arjun Rampal married Mehr Jesia in 1998 after meeting her during his modelling days. The couple has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. However, after 20 years of marriage, they separated in 2018 and finalised their divorce in November 2019. Arjun later met Gabriella Demetriades through mutual friends in 2018. The couple now has two sons, born in 2019 and 2023, and confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast in December 2025.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, where he received praise for playing the menacing ISI agent Major Iqbal.