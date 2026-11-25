Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sahiba Bali's selfie with Arjun sparked new dating speculation.

Her Gurpurab caption suggested a 'soft launch' to many.

Dating rumors initially arose after their July London cricket outing.

Neither confirmed romance; Sahiba previously joked about speculation.

Arjun Kapoor's personal life is back in everyone's attention, with fresh speculation linking the actor to content creator and actress Sahiba Bali. The dating rumours have been doing the rounds for months, but a new selfie shared by Sahiba on Gurpurab has brought the conversation back into focus. The selfie shows the two posing together with their heads covered. It was her playful caption, however, that caught fans' attention and prompted questions about the nature of their bond.

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Sahiba Bali's Gurpurab Caption Gets Fans Talking

Sharing the picture with Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba wrote, "I ate half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab." her remark quickly became a talking point, with some social media users interpreting it as a hint about their relationship.

The Instagram Story sparked discussion on Reddit, where several users described it as a possible soft launch.

One user wrote, "It definitely looks like a soft launch." Another added, "Ate half of his Prasad, yeah definitely dating." Responding to the soft-launch comment, a user said, "Haina? Specially eating his half too."

Not everyone was convinced though. One user suggested that the dating speculation could be an attempt to remain in the limelight, writing, "They are doing all these to stay relevant. They have zero talent, so to stay in limelight they are creating this dating angle." Another commented, "I thought she was dating Kullu."

(Image Source: Instagram/@sahibabali)

Despite the online chatter, neither Arjun nor Sahiba has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

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How Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba Bali's Dating Rumours Began

Speculation about the two first gathered momentum in July, when they were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Arjun and Sahiba attended the third One Day International between India and England on July 19. Pictures and videos from the match showed them sitting together in the stands and following the game.

Sahiba later responded to the speculation with humour. She shared a photograph of former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara, alongside a caption referring to Anushka Sharma supporting Virat Kohli and India from the stands. She followed it with the line, "Don't believe everything... Part 1."

When she shared a picture with Arjun, she continued the joke with another caption: "Don't believe everything... Part 2." Her posts appeared to poke fun at the assumptions being made about her association with the actor without directly addressing the rumours.