Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar began pre-wedding with Mata Ki Chowki.

Kapoor family, including Janhvi, Arjun, attended joyously.

Shanaya Kapoor shared photos of family's elegant traditional attire.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding festivities have officially begun, with the celebrations kicking off on a spiritual note. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies commenced with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki, and glimpses from the intimate gathering are now winning hearts across social media.

Daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time partner Rohan Thakkar. Ahead of their big day, family members gathered for the pre-wedding rituals and prayers, making it a memorable affair. From Sanjay Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, the entire Kapoor clan came together for the special occasion. Actor Shanaya Kapoor later shared several inside moments from the ceremony on Instagram.

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Anshula, Rohan's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations began with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki ceremony. Videos from the event show Anshula and Rohan performing the aarti together, marking the start of their wedding festivities on a devotional note.

As the evening progressed, the atmosphere turned celebratory, with members of the Kapoor family joining in for music, dancing and joyous moments. Anshula was also seen posing for several heartwarming photographs with her sisters, adding to the warmth of the occasion.





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Shanaya Kapoor Shares Unseen Photos

Shanaya Kapoor gave fans a closer look at the festivities by posting a series of candid pictures from Anshula and Rohan's pre-wedding celebration. The photographs featured her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor and younger brother Jahaan Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Singh (@singhvinod697)

Anshula's siblings, including Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were also present for the occasion. Sharing the cherished moments, Shanaya wrote, "We love you Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar," accompanied by heart and evil-eye emojis.

The pictures captured the family beaming with happiness, dressed in elegant traditional ensembles as they celebrated together.

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Janhvi, Khushi And Arjun Kapoor Also Present

For the pre-wedding function, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a beautiful saree and looked effortlessly elegant. Khushi Kapoor, meanwhile, chose a stylish sharara suit for the ceremony.

Arjun Kapoor also embraced festive fashion, arriving in a red kurta-pyjama set for his sister's wedding rituals. Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a graceful white suit, completing her look with a neatly tied bun adorned with fresh gajra.



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Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar Engagement

Anshula Kapoor announced her engagement to Rohan Thakkar in July 2025 by sharing a series of romantic photographs from the proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahana Dasgupta (@shahanadg)

Reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, Anshula had revealed, "We started talking on a Tuesday at 1:15 am and ended up speaking for hours." Recalling the proposal, she shared that Rohan proposed to her three years later in front of the castle in Central Park, one of her favourite places.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

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She also revealed that the proposal took place at exactly 1:15 am - the same time they had first connected - making the moment feel "like magic". The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and have now embarked on a new chapter together.