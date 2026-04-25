Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan convinced Arijit Singh to sing five songs.

Khan tried convincing Singh to reconsider retirement.

Singh's voice is the soul of the film.

Singer announced retirement but still releasing tracks.

Singer Arijit Singh, who turned 39 on April 25, has been making headlines since January this year. It all began with his cryptic retirement announcement, followed by a series of releases from projects he had committed to before stepping away from playback singing. Most recently, the singer agreed to lend his voice to the film Ek Din after a personal request from Aamir Khan. Arijit also released several independent tracks after quitting playback singing.

Now, in an exclusive interview, Aamir Khan revealed that he convinced the singer to sing five songs for Ek Din, which is produced under Aamir Khan Productions and set for a May 1 release. The actor also shared that he attempted to convince the singer to reconsider his retirement decision, but the effort did not succeed.

Arijit Singh Sings 5 Songs in ‘Ek Din’

“I was in Arijit’s hometown, Murshidabad. Though I did try my best to convince him to reconsider his decision to retire, but in vain. He seems to have made up his mind,” Aamir said.

The actor shared that his visit to Murshidabad was to finalise the music for Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi and Kunal Kapoor. “I was there for his rendering of Ek Din songs. I convinced him to sing for my sake. He is singing for Junaid’s character. Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it,” Aamir said.

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The actor further revealed that Arijit Singh’s voice is the soul of the film’s soundtrack. “Ek Din has five songs, and he sings in all of them.”

Aamir Khan went on to praise the singer and called him an exceptional talent.

“He is such a talent and such a lovely person. I had such a memorable time with him, his family and his team. He has absolutely nailed the songs. It’s sad for films and for all of us who are his fans,” Aamir said.

He noted that having such a legendary voice for Junaid's debut is a full-circle moment for him. “Junaid is very lucky to have Arijit’s singing voice. When I started my career, I had Udit Narayanji.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Announcement

Earlier this year, Arijit Singh sent everyone into a tailspin after he announced his retirement in a cryptic Instagram post. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love over the years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote on January 27.

The post left both celebs and fans equally shocked.

Despite the announcement, several songs sung by Arijit Singh continued to release. The singer later clarified on his private account on X (formerly Twitter) that he had multiple unfinished projects which would still come out even after his retirement.

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Music composer Amaal Mallik also revealed in an interview with Zoom that more songs recorded earlier are yet to be released. “There are over a hundred tracks from films that he recorded in the last four years that are still pending release,” Mallik said.

Songs Released After Retirement

Arijit Singh’s first song after the retirement announcement was released on February 7. Titled Tere Sang, the track was released under Salman Khan Films and is part of the short film Echoes of Us, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur.

On February 9, the singer also released a devotional single titled O Shiv Mere ahead of the festival of Maha Shivratri. The track was written by lyricist Kumaar and composed by Mandeep Panghal.

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood debut with the Mithoon composition Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. The song was recorded in 2009 and released in 2011. He later collaborated with Pritam on several films.

Arijit Singh Turned 39

As the singer turned 39, several Bollywood celebrities wished him on social media. Actor Suniel Shetty wished the singer, whom he called his “absolute favourite”, adding that his voice “never fails to touch the heart”.

Jackky Bhagnani also credited Arijit for making the track Suno Na Sangemarmar from the 2014 film Youngistaan a memorable one.