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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArijit Singh's 39th Birthday: Suniel Shetty Calls Him ‘Absolute Favourite’; Jackky Bhagnani Wishes Him ‘Continued Magic’

Arijit Singh's 39th Birthday: Suniel Shetty Calls Him ‘Absolute Favourite’; Jackky Bhagnani Wishes Him ‘Continued Magic’

Arijit Singh received heartfelt wishes from Suniel Shetty and Jackky Bhagnani on birthday. Fans celebrated his music, but his early retirement announcement and pending releases remained in focus.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suniel Shetty wished Arijit Singh happy birthday, calling him favorite.
  • Jackky Bhagnani remembered Arijit's timeless song 'Suno na sangemarmar'.
  • Arijit Singh previously announced retirement from playback singing.
  • Pending song releases will continue through the year.

As Arjit Singh turned 39 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty wished the singer, whom he tagged as his “absolute favourite,” and said that his voice “never fails to touch the heart.”

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Suniel wrote a birthday message for Arijit, who has belted out hits such as Raabta, Yaariyan, Phir Le Aya Dil, and Dilliwaali Girlfriend.

“Happy birthday to the voice that never fails to touch the heart. My absolute favourite, Arijit Singh. Stay blessed and keep creating magic. @arijitsingh,” Suniel wrote for the renowned singer.

Jackky Bhagnani credited Arijit for making the track “Suno na sangemarmar” into a “memory.”

“Happy Birthday, Arijit Singh Suno na sangemarmar is not just a song, it's a memory for so many of us. Thank you for creating something so timeless. Wishing you happiness and continued magic always!” Jackky wrote as the caption.

Suno na sangemarmar is from the 2014 romance-political film “Youngistaan”. It also stars Neha Sharma and Farooq Sheikh

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of Indian politics. It marked the posthumous appearance of Sheikh following his death on 28 December 2013.

Arijit Singh made his debut in Bollywood with Mithoon-composition, "Phir Mohabbat" from Murder 2, which was recorded in 2009 released in 2011. He then joined hands with Pritam and worked with him on four films.

The singer announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing on January 27, 2026, via Instagram. However, it was in February issued a clarification with regards to his songs constantly getting released after his retirement.

He had then written: “This message is just for my listeners please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world”.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done."

"May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Suniel Shetty say about Arijit Singh on his birthday?

Suniel Shetty called Arijit Singh his absolute favorite and praised his voice for always touching the heart.

Which song did Jackky Bhagnani mention in his birthday wish to Arijit Singh?

Jackky Bhagnani highlighted the song 'Suno na sangemarmar', calling it a timeless memory for many.

When did Arijit Singh make his Bollywood debut?

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood debut with the song 'Phir Mohabbat' from Murder 2, recorded in 2009 and released in 2011.

What did Arijit Singh announce regarding his career?

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing on January 27, 2026, but clarified that pending songs would still be released.

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Jackky Bhagnani Suniel Shetty
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