Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suniel Shetty wished Arijit Singh happy birthday, calling him favorite.

Jackky Bhagnani remembered Arijit's timeless song 'Suno na sangemarmar'.

Arijit Singh previously announced retirement from playback singing.

Pending song releases will continue through the year.

As Arjit Singh turned 39 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty wished the singer, whom he tagged as his “absolute favourite,” and said that his voice “never fails to touch the heart.”

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Suniel wrote a birthday message for Arijit, who has belted out hits such as Raabta, Yaariyan, Phir Le Aya Dil, and Dilliwaali Girlfriend.

“Happy birthday to the voice that never fails to touch the heart. My absolute favourite, Arijit Singh. Stay blessed and keep creating magic. @arijitsingh,” Suniel wrote for the renowned singer.

Jackky Bhagnani credited Arijit for making the track “Suno na sangemarmar” into a “memory.”

“Happy Birthday, Arijit Singh Suno na sangemarmar is not just a song, it's a memory for so many of us. Thank you for creating something so timeless. Wishing you happiness and continued magic always!” Jackky wrote as the caption.

Suno na sangemarmar is from the 2014 romance-political film “Youngistaan”. It also stars Neha Sharma and Farooq Sheikh

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of Indian politics. It marked the posthumous appearance of Sheikh following his death on 28 December 2013.

Arijit Singh made his debut in Bollywood with Mithoon-composition, "Phir Mohabbat" from Murder 2, which was recorded in 2009 released in 2011. He then joined hands with Pritam and worked with him on four films.

The singer announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing on January 27, 2026, via Instagram. However, it was in February issued a clarification with regards to his songs constantly getting released after his retirement.

He had then written: “This message is just for my listeners please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world”.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done."

"May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)