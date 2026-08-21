Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ariana Grande objected to Trump campaign using her song

She commented, "Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false."

Grande previously criticized Trump's use of her song

She joins other artists opposing Trump campaign's music usage.

Ariana Grande has once again taken issue with the Trump administration over the use of her music on social media. The singer criticised Team Trump after her 2024 song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” was used in a TikTok video featuring Donald Trump, prompting Grande to respond directly in the comments.

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Ariana Grande Responds To Team Trump TikTok

The Team Trump account, created during the 2024 presidential campaign, posted the video on August 20. It showed Trump walking towards a podium while text on the clip read: “Me and my truth we sit in silence… Men can’t have babies and should never compete in women’s sports.”

The post used Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”, from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. Team Trump captioned the video: “This shouldn’t be controversial! #trump #arianagrande #maga.”

Grande then reportedly responded in the comments, objecting to the use of her music. She allegedly wrote, “Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.”

ARIANA GRANDE LE RESPONDE A DONALD TRUMP OTRA Vez!



- "no uses mi música nunca más. además, tu verdad es falsa.



Contexto: Trump usó su canción We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) en un Tiktok y Ariana le respondió así en los comentarios. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/d1KUrRXNj1 — Ariana Grande Uruguay (@grandearianauy) August 21, 2026

Grande Previously Objected To Use Of ‘Bye’

This isn’t the first time Grande has challenged the Trump administration over her music. In June, the White House used her 2024 song “Bye” in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement TikTok video showing federal agents arresting and handcuffing people.

According to Reuters, Grande responded in the comments and asked the administration to stop using her work. She wrote, “Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

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Ariana Grande Has Continued To Criticise The Administration

Grande allegedly also shared an Instagram Story post in September 2025 that criticised the administration’s immigration raids, its rhetoric towards transgender people and concerns surrounding free speech.

Her latest response places her among a growing group of musicians who have objected to their songs being used in posts associated with Trump or the White House. Artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Katy Perry, Kesha, Radiohead, Noah Kahan, Jess Glynne and Kenny Loggins have also pushed back or taken action over the use of their music.