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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAriana Grande Slams Trump Team Over Use Of Her Song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, Says ‘Your Truth Is False’

Ariana Grande Slams Trump Team Over Use Of Her Song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, Says ‘Your Truth Is False’

Ariana Grande has called out Team Trump after her song ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ featured in a TikTok video, saying, ‘Your truth is false’.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ariana Grande objected to Trump campaign using her song
  • She commented, "Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false."
  • Grande previously criticized Trump's use of her song
  • She joins other artists opposing Trump campaign's music usage.

Ariana Grande has once again taken issue with the Trump administration over the use of her music on social media. The singer criticised Team Trump after her 2024 song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” was used in a TikTok video featuring Donald Trump, prompting Grande to respond directly in the comments.

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Ariana Grande Responds To Team Trump TikTok

The Team Trump account, created during the 2024 presidential campaign, posted the video on August 20. It showed Trump walking towards a podium while text on the clip read: “Me and my truth we sit in silence… Men can’t have babies and should never compete in women’s sports.”

The post used Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”, from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. Team Trump captioned the video: “This shouldn’t be controversial! #trump #arianagrande #maga.”

Grande then reportedly responded in the comments, objecting to the use of her music. She allegedly wrote, “Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.”

Grande Previously Objected To Use Of ‘Bye’

This isn’t the first time Grande has challenged the Trump administration over her music. In June, the White House used her 2024 song “Bye” in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement TikTok video showing federal agents arresting and handcuffing people.

According to Reuters, Grande responded in the comments and asked the administration to stop using her work. She wrote, “Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

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Ariana Grande Has Continued To Criticise The Administration

Grande allegedly also shared an Instagram Story post in September 2025 that criticised the administration’s immigration raids, its rhetoric towards transgender people and concerns surrounding free speech.

Her latest response places her among a growing group of musicians who have objected to their songs being used in posts associated with Trump or the White House. Artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Katy Perry, Kesha, Radiohead, Noah Kahan, Jess Glynne and Kenny Loggins have also pushed back or taken action over the use of their music.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ariana Grande object to Team Trump using her music?

Team Trump used her 2024 song 'We Can't Be Friends'.

What songs by Ariana Grande has the Trump administration used?

The Trump administration earlier had used her song, 'Bye' as well.

What was the specific message in the Team Trump TikTok that used Grande's music?

The TikTok featured Donald Trump walking towards a podium, with text reading:

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
White House Ariana Grande Donald Trump United States News Donald Trump. Team Trump We Can't Be Friends
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