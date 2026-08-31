Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina, Sharon Verma appeared as guest panellists.

Their playful regional banter drew both praise and criticism.

Viewers speculated a romantic relationship due to on-screen chemistry.

No confirmation exists from either regarding dating rumors.

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 featured Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma as guest panellists, who judged a fun mix of Punjabi music, classical dance and rap performances. While the eclectic panel grabbed attention, viewers were particularly curious about Sharon’s presence on the show. Sharon had previously appeared as a contestant in Season 1, and her return as a panellist alongside Samay Raina soon became a talking point. Before long, social media users began speculating about whether the two share more than just a professional equation.

Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Banter

Since the latest episode began streaming on Netflix and YouTube, Samay Raina and Sharon Verma have been at the centre of online chatter. During the episode, the two were seen trading jokes and taking playful digs at each other over their respective roots. Sharon is from Bihar, while Samay is a Kashmiri Pandit. Their banter, however, also drew criticism, with some BJP leaders calling out Samay over his remarks.

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The exchange began with Samay praising Sharon and saying that he was proud of her, before turning his attention to her Bihari background.

He joked, “She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something.” Sharon was quick to respond with a joke about Samay’s Kashmiri roots. She said, “Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned.”

Samay continued, saying, “You know, Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things.” Sharon hit back, “At least I left my state by my choice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Verma (@sharonverma)

Are Samay Raina And Sharon Verma Dating?

Their playful exchanges quickly caught viewers’ attention. Soon, social media users began sharing pictures and clips of the duo, with several wondering whether their on-screen chemistry hinted at a romantic relationship.

One X user shared a candid picture of Samay and Sharon and wrote, “Samay and Sharon’s chemistry is chemistring in the latent episode, if they’re dating call it Standup to Mandup.”

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Another user was more direct, writing, “They’re dating, it’s so obvious.”

A third user praised Sharon’s presence on the episode and wrote, “A Sunday well spent: productive all day, then ending it with the latest episode of India’s Got Latent. Sharon Verma was honestly the soul of this episode. And okay… I’m rooting for those Samay × Sharon dating rumours a little too hard. They just look so good together.”

Another viewer pointed to their interactions throughout the episode, writing, “Okay guys, after watching Latent’s latest episode, I think Samay and Sharon are dating. The way she looked at him after every funny moment. The banter between them. The way she laughed every time Samay got trolled by the girl from Arunachal.”

A fifth user summed up the speculation, writing, “Samay and Sharon have me questioning whether this is just banter or an actual love story.”

Interestingly, speculation about a possible relationship between Samay and Sharon is not entirely new. A post shared in March this year read, “Someone just told me Samay Raina & Sharon Verma are dating. So cool if this is true.”

However, despite the growing chatter online, neither Samay Raina nor Sharon Verma has publicly confirmed that they are dating. ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of these speculations.