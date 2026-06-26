Are Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Shooting An Item Song? Leaked Love & War Set Photos Suggest So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral photos from 'Love & War' sets feature Alia, Vicky.

Images show stars in costume for lavish dance sequence.

Song sequence reportedly includes 200 dancers, filmed grandly.

Leaked photos from the sets of Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, have taken social media by storm. The viral images have sparked speculation that the filmmaker is shooting a lavish dance sequence featuring Alia and Vicky - one that fans believe could become one of the biggest musical highlights of the year.

Leaked Love & War Set Photos

In the now-viral pictures, Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a shimmering golden sequinned skirt paired with striking red boots and a matching red shawl. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, sports a black shirt and trousers layered with a grey blazer. The duo was photographed heading towards their vanity vans between shoots.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were spotted on the sets of Love & War. Check out our exclusive pictures from the ongoing shoot.



Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War brings together Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film is scheduled to… pic.twitter.com/CQJq0dMiST — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) June 26, 2026

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According to a Mid-Day report, the song will feature nearly 200 background dancers and is being filmed on a specially constructed set. The sequence is reportedly mounted on a grand scale, staying true to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark visual spectacle.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Love & War is set to begin filming a song sequence in early May. As expected from an SLB production, it will be mounted on a magnificent scale and is expected to take 15 to 20 days to complete.”

About Love & War

Love & War stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 21 next year. The film will benefit from the Republic Day weekend.

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Speaking about the film, Alia Bhatt had said, “As an audience, I’m more excited to see Ranbir and Vicky collaborate again after so many years. I’m like, ‘Wow, what’s that going to be like?’”

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke highly of the project, saying, “Love & War is every actor’s dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master, Sanjay Leela Bhansali... I’ve never met anyone who works so hard. The process can be daunting, but as an artist, it’s incredibly satisfying. He truly nurtures art.”