Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina's jokes on Archana Puran Singh's family sparked online debate.

Archana's son, Aaryamann, defended Samay, calling the jokes funny.

Archana Puran Singh also stated she was not offended by remarks.

Both mother and son dismissed criticism, stressing comedy's lighthearted nature.

Samay Raina’s jokes about Archana Puran Singh’s family on India’s Got Latent drew mixed reactions online, particularly after he called her sons “nalle” during the episode. While some viewers felt the comedian had gone too far, Archana’s family has said they did not take the remarks personally. Aaryamann Sethi, Archana’s son, was present in the audience when the episode was filmed and has now spoken in Samay’s defence. Speaking on the family’s YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs, he said the jokes were funny and questioned why viewers were getting offended on the family’s behalf when those involved had no issue with the exchange.

Aaryamann Defends Samay

Speaking on Aary Vlogs, Aaryamann said he usually avoids commenting on such matters but felt the situation deserved a response because he genuinely found the jokes amusing.

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“I don't usually say anything about all this, but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny. The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong, and my mother also laughs for a living. People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke,” he said.

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Aaryamann also rejected the idea that Samay intended to insult or upset his family. “First of all, let’s just point this out: it was a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family,” he said. He acknowledged that some viewers may have felt the comedian crossed a boundary, but questioned why people outside the family were seemingly more upset than those who were actually involved.

Samay ne 'nalla' bol diya toh kya main waise ban jaunga?



Archana Puran Singh's family finally reacts to the controversy, saying comedy shouldn't be taken so seriously and that someone else's words don't define who you are. https://t.co/tlwZ26al0O pic.twitter.com/5Jjq6OPYEu — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) September 3, 2026

Aaryamann further revealed that Archana and Samay speak twice a day and share a warm equation. He added that he also has a close bond with the comedian.

Archana Says She Has No Regret

Archana Puran Singh also addressed the reaction and said she knew what she was getting into when she agreed to appear on India’s Got Latent. Having understood the nature of the show, she did not interpret Samay’s comments as a personal attack. “I didn’t personally get offended by anything,” Archana said.

She compared Samay’s jokes with the kind of teasing she regularly receives from Kapil Sharma, with whom she has worked closely. Archana also asked viewers not to feel offended on behalf of her family. According to her, Samay’s remarks were intended to create a comic moment rather than cause genuine hurt.

“He just wanted to create that one moment of laughter for everybody. For me, that was the intent of that punch. I have no regret about Latent,” she said.

What Happened On India’s Got Latent?

During the episode, Samay joked about Archana’s husband and sons while referring to their family vlogs. He called Aaryamann and Ayushmaan “nalle” and questioned what the men in the household did for work. “In your vlogs, I have seen that neither your husband works nor do your two idle sons work. They are sitting right here.”

Archana responded in the same comic spirit, pointing towards her sons and saying, “I had told you earlier not to sit in the front row. This is not how you get fame. This is how you get humiliated.” Samay then extended the joke by describing the family dynamic as “reverse patriarchy”, suggesting that Archana was the only working member of the household.

The exchange later became a talking point online, with some viewers criticising the comedian’s comments. However, Archana, Aaryamann and the rest of the family have indicated that they did not consider the jokes offensive. The upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent will feature Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr and comedian Sharon Varma.