Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Falls Victim To Rs 87,000 Scam Trap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Archana Puran Singh's son lost ₹87,000 to scam.

YouTuber fell for a 'free trial' credit card trap.

Scam charged entire year without permission, not after trial.

Incident highlights dangers of online subscription schemes.

Archana Puran Singh’s family is no stranger to online scams, but this time it is her younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, who has landed in trouble. The 22‑year‑old YouTuber recently lost around Rs 87,000 from his credit card in a tricky “free trial” scheme, and he spilled the beans on camera in his brother’s vlog. The incident has once again highlighted how even tech‑savvy youngsters can fall prey to clever digital traps if they are not careful with online subscriptions and payment details.

What Happened To Ayushmaan

Ayushmaan Sethi revealed that he had signed up for what he thought was a seven‑day free trial on a website. “My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000,” he told his mother Archana Puran Singh in the vlog. He said the website first took a zero‑rupee transaction, which he approved, and then charged the entire annual amount in one go. “They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven‑day free trial,” he added.

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Family’s Reaction On Camera

The clip of Ayushmaan panicking and telling his family about the deduction went viral. Archana, sitting beside him, reacted sharply and asked him to cancel the payment immediately and call the credit card company. Their elder son Aaryamaan Sethi, who shot the vlog, joked that Ayushmaan is almost a “regular customer” of fraudsters, recalling that months earlier an amount of Rs 80,000 had also been taken from Ayushmaan’s PlayStation account during the recce of a show.

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The Warning Hidden In His Words

Ayushmaan told the camera that he could not even remember the exact name of the website, underlining how quickly such schemes blur in the mind. He explained, “Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven‑day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go… without asking my permission.” The incident has now become a cautionary tale for viewers who casually click on “free trial” offers without reading the small print.