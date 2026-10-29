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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArchana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Gets Engaged To Samiksha Shetty, Shares Romantic Pics

Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Gets Engaged To Samiksha Shetty, Shares Romantic Pics

Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi proposed to girlfriend Samiksha Shetty during a romantic getaway to Capri, Italy. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the special moment on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ayushmaan Sethi proposed to girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Italy.
  • Couple shared romantic pictures from their Capri engagement.
  • Samiksha posted heartfelt note, proudly showing her engagement ring.
  • Archana's elder son, Aryamann, also planning his wedding soon.

Ayushmaan Sethi, son of actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh, is now engaged to Samiksha Shetty. He popped the question while the two were vacationing in Capri, Italy, and the pair posted photos from the occasion online. Samiksha also gave followers a look at her engagement ring. The pictures offered fans a peek into the couple's private world as they step into the next phase of their lives together.

Ayushmaan’s Romantic Proposal

Ayushmaan proposed to Samiksha during their trip to Capri, known for its dramatic cliffs and blue waters. In the pictures shared online, he is seen kneeling before her with an open ring box as she reacts to the romantic gesture. The couple also shared photographs from their visit to the Blue Grotto, a sea cave famous for its striking blue waters.

In one picture, they are seen together in a wooden rowboat, while another captures them sharing a kiss.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samiksha Shetty (@samikshashetty_)

Also Read: Siddharth Anand Posts ‘It’s’ Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Is A King Update Coming On Nov 2?

Samiksha’s Heartfelt Note

Sharing the engagement pictures on Instagram, Samiksha expressed her happiness at finding Ayushmaan and choosing to spend her life with him. “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could've lived, somehow we found each other. And we'd choose each other every single time. Here's to every lifetime together,” she wrote.

Samiksha also showed off her engagement ring in one of the photographs, giving fans another glimpse of the couple’s special moment.

Aryamann Sethi To Marry Soon?

Archana Puran Singh’s elder son, Aryamann Sethi, has also taken a step towards marriage after proposing to his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, in front of his parents. The couple reportedly live together and are expected to get engaged soon, followed by their wedding.

However, they are currently getting their house constructed and plan to hold their engagement ceremony there once it is ready. Like his younger brother Ayushmaan, Aryamann is also active on YouTube, where he shares vlogs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got engaged in Archana Puran Singh's family?

Archana Puran Singh's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty. They shared romantic pictures from their special moment in Italy.

Where did Ayushmaan Sethi propose to Samiksha Shetty?

Ayushmaan Sethi proposed to Samiksha Shetty during a romantic getaway to Capri, Italy. The scenic coastal setting of Capri added to their special occasion.

Has Archana Puran Singh's other son also proposed?

Yes, Archana Puran Singh's elder son, Aryamann Sethi, also proposed to his girlfriend, Yogita Bihani. Their engagement is planned for when their new house construction is complete.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Archana Puran Singh Yogita Bihani Ayushmaan Sethi Samiksha Shetty Aryamann Sethi
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