Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Gets Engaged To Samiksha Shetty, Shares Romantic Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmaan Sethi proposed to girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Italy.

Couple shared romantic pictures from their Capri engagement.

Samiksha posted heartfelt note, proudly showing her engagement ring.

Archana's elder son, Aryamann, also planning his wedding soon.

Ayushmaan Sethi, son of actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh, is now engaged to Samiksha Shetty. He popped the question while the two were vacationing in Capri, Italy, and the pair posted photos from the occasion online. Samiksha also gave followers a look at her engagement ring. The pictures offered fans a peek into the couple's private world as they step into the next phase of their lives together.

Ayushmaan’s Romantic Proposal

Ayushmaan proposed to Samiksha during their trip to Capri, known for its dramatic cliffs and blue waters. In the pictures shared online, he is seen kneeling before her with an open ring box as she reacts to the romantic gesture. The couple also shared photographs from their visit to the Blue Grotto, a sea cave famous for its striking blue waters.

In one picture, they are seen together in a wooden rowboat, while another captures them sharing a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Shetty (@samikshashetty_)

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Samiksha’s Heartfelt Note

Sharing the engagement pictures on Instagram, Samiksha expressed her happiness at finding Ayushmaan and choosing to spend her life with him. “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could've lived, somehow we found each other. And we'd choose each other every single time. Here's to every lifetime together,” she wrote.

Samiksha also showed off her engagement ring in one of the photographs, giving fans another glimpse of the couple’s special moment.

Aryamann Sethi To Marry Soon?

Archana Puran Singh’s elder son, Aryamann Sethi, has also taken a step towards marriage after proposing to his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, in front of his parents. The couple reportedly live together and are expected to get engaged soon, followed by their wedding.

However, they are currently getting their house constructed and plan to hold their engagement ceremony there once it is ready. Like his younger brother Ayushmaan, Aryamann is also active on YouTube, where he shares vlogs.