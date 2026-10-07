Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident left actress deeply saddened; invested savings in business.

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam is in the news after her Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, was reportedly robbed. The thief allegedly entered the cafe and took away the entire cash counter. Archana has now shared the CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram and urged people to stay alert about the security of their homes and businesses



Archana Gautam Shares CCTV Footage Of Cafe Theft

Archana took to Instagram to share CCTV footage showing a person inside her cafe. According to the actress, the unidentified man broke into the cafe and took away the entire cash counter. Sharing the footage, Archana said that she wanted people to be aware of such incidents and take proper precautions to protect their homes and businesses. The actress also revealed that she has filed an FIR regarding the theft and requested the Mumbai Police to identify the person involved and take appropriate legal action.

'I Built This Cafe With A Lot Of Love And Hard Work'

Archana expressed her disappointment over the incident and said that she had invested her savings and a lot of hard work into setting up the cafe. She said that she had personally worked on bringing everything together for the business, making the theft particularly upsetting for her. She also appealed to the Mumbai Police to trace the person seen in the CCTV footage at the earliest.

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Archana Gautam Says The Incident Left Her Saddened

Archana further said that Mumbai had always felt like a safe city to her, which is why the incident left her deeply saddened. The actress urged her followers to remain cautious and pay attention to the security of their surroundings. "Stay alert, stay safe and take care of the security around you," was the essence of her appeal to fans while sharing the CCTV footage.

When Did Archana Gautam Start Her Cafe?

Archana Gautam ventured into the food business in October 2025 with the launch of her cafe, Oye Churros, in Mumbai. The cafe is located in Andheri West near Versova Metro Station and officially opened on October 9, 2025. Archana had invested her savings and efforts into establishing the business.

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Archana Gautam's Television Career

Archana Gautam rose to widespread popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 16. She became known for her outspoken personality and entertaining presence on the reality show.After Bigg Boss, Archana went on to participate in several other reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Celebrity MasterChef India and Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2. The actress, model and former beauty-pageant contestant continues to remain in the spotlight through her television appearances and social media presence.