Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Reveal First Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter Sipaara Khan

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Reveal First Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter Sipaara Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan revealed the first photos of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan, sharing touching images of her tiny hands and feet.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, on Wednesday, shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on October 5, shared a heartwarming image capturing her tiny feet and hands. Alongside the adorable clicks, the new parents wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan.”

The first image shows Arbaaz and Sshura gently holding their baby girl’s tiny feet. In the next, the little one is seen holding her father’s thumb.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

On October 8, the couple revealed the name of their daughter in a joint post, calling her Sipaara Khan. The duo shared a note which read, “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz.” In the caption, Sshura wrote, “Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon).”

For the unversed, makeup artist Sshura Khan was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on October 4, just days after the family celebrated an intimate baby shower attended by their inner circle, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura had tied the knot earlier on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home. Following the wedding, Arbaaz announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!.” Their ceremony was a close-knit affair which only close friends and family members in attendance.

To note, Arbaaz has embraced fatherhood again after nearly twenty years. He is already dad to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his earlier marriage to Malaika Arora. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their son, Arhaan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Arbaaz Khan Baby Sshura Khan Daughter Sipaara Khan Arbaaz Khan Second Child Arbaaz Khan Family
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget