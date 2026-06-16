Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arbaaz Khan experienced security breach during Kolkata event.

Unknown man forcibly entered actor's car, refused to exit.

Bouncers removed individual, causing visible chaos and escalation.

Viral video sparked public concern regarding security lapse.

A video showing a security breach involving Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, younger brother of superstar Salman Khan, has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen sitting inside the actor’s car and refusing to step out before being dragged out by bouncers.

Arbaaz Khan Faces Major Security Breach

The incident reportedly took place in Kolkata, where Arbaaz had travelled to attend a public event. While leaving the venue, an unknown individual forced his way into the actor’s car and refused to get out.

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The now-viral video shows Arbaaz standing amid the crowd as his security personnel step in and drag the man out of the vehicle. The incident left Arbaaz visibly startled, and the situation quickly escalated into chaos outside the venue.

The video also shows onlookers shouting as the confrontation unfolds. After the individual was removed from the car, Arbaaz, accompanied by his security team, entered the vehicle and left the venue.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, which has made its way to almost all social media platforms, has received a lot of reactions from fans.

“This is so scary, severe security breach,” said one social media user.

Another added, “It’s very shocking. A boy came and sat in Arbaaz Khan’s car in Kolkata and he started threatening the bodyguards that my men are inside.”

“This is so scary. How these ppl have so much of guts,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Paparazzis are actually pushing the security to get a better view, lol.”

“This is actually insane!! consent and boundaries where??!!” read a fifth comment.