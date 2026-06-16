Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene

Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene

Arbaaz Khan faced a major security breach after a man forced his way into the actor’s car and refused to get out.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arbaaz Khan experienced security breach during Kolkata event.
  • Unknown man forcibly entered actor's car, refused to exit.
  • Bouncers removed individual, causing visible chaos and escalation.
  • Viral video sparked public concern regarding security lapse.

A video showing a security breach involving Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, younger brother of superstar Salman Khan, has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen sitting inside the actor’s car and refusing to step out before being dragged out by bouncers.

Arbaaz Khan Faces Major Security Breach

The incident reportedly took place in Kolkata, where Arbaaz had travelled to attend a public event. While leaving the venue, an unknown individual forced his way into the actor’s car and refused to get out.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Soaks Up The Sun With Son Akaay In London Park, Photos Go Viral

The now-viral video shows Arbaaz standing amid the crowd as his security personnel step in and drag the man out of the vehicle. The incident left Arbaaz visibly startled, and the situation quickly escalated into chaos outside the venue.

The video also shows onlookers shouting as the confrontation unfolds. After the individual was removed from the car, Arbaaz, accompanied by his security team, entered the vehicle and left the venue.

ALSO READ|  ‘Can Sleep With Dubai Sheikh For Rs 15 Cr,’ Says Influencer Apoorva Mukhija; Old Video Goes Viral Again

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, which has made its way to almost all social media platforms, has received a lot of reactions from fans. 

“This is so scary, severe security breach,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “It’s very shocking. A boy came and sat in Arbaaz Khan’s car in Kolkata and he started threatening the bodyguards that my men are inside.”

“This is so scary. How these ppl have so much of guts,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Paparazzis are actually pushing the security to get a better view, lol.”

“This is actually insane!! consent and boundaries where??!!” read a fifth comment.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the security breach involving Arbaaz Khan happen?

The incident reportedly occurred in Kolkata. Arbaaz Khan was leaving a public event when it happened.

What happened during the security breach involving Arbaaz Khan?

An unknown individual forced his way into Arbaaz Khan's car and refused to get out. This created a major security breach.

How was the individual removed from Arbaaz Khan's car?

Arbaaz Khan's security personnel stepped in and dragged the man out of the vehicle. After his removal, Arbaaz left the venue.

How did Arbaaz Khan react to the security breach?

The incident left Arbaaz Khan visibly startled. The situation quickly escalated into chaos outside the venue.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arbaaz Khan Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News KOLKATA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Did NYC Mayor Just Confirm Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans? Fans Think So
Did NYC Mayor Just Confirm Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans? Fans Think So
Celebrities
Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene
Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene
Celebrities
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Enters Malayalam Cinema With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier's ‘Odiyan'
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Enters Malayalam Cinema With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier's ‘Odiyan'
Celebrities
Virat Kohli Soaks Up The Sun With Son Akaay In London Park, Photos Go Viral
Virat Kohli Soaks Up The Sun With Son Akaay In London Park, Photos Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget