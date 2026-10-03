Arbaaz Khan Avoids Salman Khan Question At Event, Says ‘Was It Related To Jewellery?’ | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arbaaz Khan avoided Salman Khan question at Mumbai event.

He questioned query's relevance to the jewellery event.

Salman recently criticized paparazzi for photographing women inappropriately.

The incident subsequently attracted significant online attention.

Arbaaz Khan attended a jewellery brand event in Mumbai on Friday, October 2, where he interacted with photographers and reporters. The actor, however, chose not to engage when a question about his brother Salman Khan came up during the media interaction. Arbaaz appeared to stop the reporter before the question could be completed and walked away from the gathering. He later questioned whether the query had anything to do with the event. The moment has since attracted attention online, particularly because Salman had recently spoken about photographers taking inappropriate pictures of women during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.

Arbaaz Khan Walks Away From Salman Question

Arbaaz was speaking to the media and posing for photographs at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake when a reporter appeared to ask him about Salman Khan. The question seemingly referred to Salman’s recent comments on Bigg Boss 20, where the superstar criticised photographers for taking pictures of celebrities from angles that can make them uncomfortable.

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Arbaaz did not wait for the question to be completed. He said, “Excuse me... Thank you, thank you,” before walking away. He then turned back towards the media and questioned the relevance of the query to the event, asking, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal (Was it related to jewellery? Was that question related to today’s event)?”

What Salman Khan Said About Paparazzi

During a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode, Salman spoke about photographers taking pictures of women from behind and said some celebrities have objected to the practice.

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He said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

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Salman further added, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function. What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know, and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Once I find out who they are...”

Arbaaz Khan’s Recent Work And Personal Life

Arbaaz was last seen in Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The 2026 film also featured Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Mir Sarwar, Dimpu Baruah and Amiee Misobbah.

The actor is married to makeup artist Shura Khan. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025. Arbaaz’s brief interaction at the Mumbai event has now drawn attention after he chose not to respond to the question about Salman and instead brought the conversation back to the jewellery event.