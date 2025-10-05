Arbaaz Khan And Wife Sshura Welcome Their First Child Together – A Baby Girl

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have reportedly welcomed their first child together—a baby girl—on Sunday. While the couple has yet to officially announce the news on social media, multiple media reports have confirmed the arrival of the newest member of the Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Welcome Their First Child

On Monday, the couple hosted a vibrant baby shower in Mumbai, where they were seen twinning in cheerful yellow outfits. The intimate celebration was attended by family and close friends, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Sohail’s son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and actress Iulia Vantur.

Celebrity friends such as Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Gauhar Khan were also part of the joyful gathering. Social media sneak peeks from the event revealed a beautifully decorated venue featuring a purple theme, colorful balloons, arch backdrops, macarons, a delicious cake, and even a giant purple teddy bear holding balloons.

Journey to Parenthood

The couple had shared the news of Sshura’s pregnancy in June, following months of speculation about the couple expecting their first child together.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist. After falling in love, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

Arbaaz’s Family Background

This marks Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. After 17 years of marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017 but continue to co-parent their son amicably.

With the arrival of their baby girl, Arbaaz and Sshura embark on this new chapter of parenthood, surrounded by love and support from family and friends.