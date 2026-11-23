AR Rahman has revealed the extent of his commitment to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, disclosing that he turned down nearly 10-12 films to concentrate on the ambitious mythological project. The Oscar-winning composer, who has collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the film's music, said the soundtrack took three years to develop, with several compositions going through multiple versions before receiving approval. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rahman also discussed the creative process behind tracks such as Ravana Tandav. While the music has attracted attention, some songs have also faced criticism from listeners on social media.

AR Rahman Turned Down 10-12 Films For Ramayana

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, AR Rahman discussed the time and effort invested in creating the music for Ramayana. He revealed that the team had been working on the soundtrack for three years, with certain compositions undergoing several revisions before being finalised.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Scout Has Feelings For Love Gill; She Pretended To Be Unaware When Kanika Mann Confronted

Explaining the process behind the music, Rahman said, “We've been doing ‘Ramayana’ music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked.”

ALSO READ | 'Sab Kuch Chala Jaega': Rajat Dalal Warns Avinash Mishra Amid Eisha Singh Cheating Row

The composer also disclosed that working on the film meant turning down several other opportunities, including projects from prominent filmmakers. He said, “The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it. I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project, and I enjoy it; it nourishes my artistic sense, and my whole team gets excited.”

Ramayana Soundtrack: Songs And Social Media Criticism

The soundtrack of Ramayana: Part 1 features several compositions, with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborating on the film's music. Among the tracks are Jai Jai Ram, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and Ravana Tandav, featuring vocals by Vishal Dadlani.

Another composition, Sita's Aspiration, features A.R. Ameen, Vaishali Samant, Rakshita Suresh and Antra Nandy. Poet Kumar Vishwas has penned the lyrics for the album, which also includes an orchestral version of Jai Jai Ram and a Rama Theme composed by Rahman and Zimmer.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the collaboration, the soundtrack has received mixed reactions from listeners. Some social media users have questioned whether the compositions match the scale and expectations of the film. Ravana Tandav, in particular, faced criticism from those who felt it lacked the intensity and traditional musical elements they associated with Ravana. Mangal Rang, featuring Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, also attracted debate over its perceived qawwali influences.

Ramayana Box Office Collection And Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic and has reportedly been mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part 1 has received a positive critical response and has reportedly collected over Rs 920 crore net in India. Its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 1,693 crore, adding to the film's commercial success. With the first instalment performing strongly at the box office, Rahman's revelations offer a glimpse into the extensive creative effort behind one of the year's most ambitious film soundtracks.