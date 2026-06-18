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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAR Rahman Has The Perfect Reaction To Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claim About Main Vaapas Aaunga

AR Rahman Has The Perfect Reaction To Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claim About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, and has so far minted Rs 16.13 crore worldwide.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AR Rahman reacted to satirical 'anti-national' movie post.
  • Post criticized film for portraying Pakistan without typical spy tropes.
  • Imtiaz Ali's film, set during Partition, features Rahman's music.
  • The movie garnered ₹16.13 crore worldwide, showing box office growth.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has composed the music for Main Vaapas Aaunga, has reacted to a social media post describing Imtiaz Ali’s directorial as “anti-national”. But before getting to Rahman’s response, here’s what the post said.

Viral Instagram Post On Main Vaapas Aaunga

The post shared a poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga with the text, “Anti-national? The movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents.”

In the caption, the satirical post read, “The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, towards the very end of the movie, says, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga,’ was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies.”

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It further joked that while the emotional drama touched audiences, some were left surprised by its portrayal of Pakistan without the usual spy-thriller tropes. 

“Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that’s all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan.”

AR Rahman Reacts

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Rahman responded with a laughing emoji, implying that the film is anything but “anti-national”.


AR Rahman Has The Perfect Reaction To Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claim About Main Vaapas Aaunga

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Released on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film draws inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

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The film opened to Rs 1.15 crore on its first day. Positive word of mouth, however, boosted its collections, with it earning Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday - more than its opening-day haul. According to Sacnilk, the film has so far minted Rs 9.88 crore in India and Rs 6.25 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.13 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did AR Rahman react to the 'anti-national' claim about Main Vaapas Aaunga?

AR Rahman shared the social media post implying the film was 'anti-national' on his Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji, indicating his disagreement.

What is 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' about?

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is a romantic drama set against the Partition of India. It draws inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition.

Why was 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' described as 'anti-national' in a social media post?

A satirical social media post called it 'anti-national' for daring to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents, contrasting with typical spy-thriller portrayals.

What is the box office performance of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' so far?

The film has garnered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 16.13 crore. It earned Rs 9.88 crore in India and Rs 6.25 crore overseas.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman ENtertainment News Main Vaapas Aaunga
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