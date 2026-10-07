Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apoorva Mukhija addressed viral kiss video with Amin Jaz.

Video was year-old, privately recorded without their knowledge.

Her parents unexpectedly saw clip, unaware of their relationship.

She experienced an emotional breakdown at Heathrow Airport.

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, has addressed the viral video showing her kissing DJ and podcast host Amin Jaz. The clip sparked considerable attention online, with many assuming it was filmed during the couple’s recent Turkey trip. Apoorva has now clarified that the video was actually recorded around a year ago. In a recent YouTube video, she also explained that neither she nor Amin knew they were being filmed at the time. The situation became particularly difficult because her parents, who did not know about her relationship, also saw the private clip after it spread online.

Apoorva Mukhija On Viral Kiss Video

Apoorva recalled discovering the video while returning to New York from Turkey. She had a layover at London's Heathrow Airport when her flight was delayed. As she checked her phone for updates, she was instead met with messages from people asking whether she had seen the clip that was circulating online.

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The creator said the video was not recent and had nothing to do with her Turkey holiday. According to Apoorva, the footage was around a year old and had been recorded during what she believed was a private moment. She also made it clear that neither she nor Amin was aware that someone was recording them.

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Apoorva Mukhija Says Parents Saw The Video

The situation became even more upsetting when Apoorva realised that her parents had also watched the viral clip. She explained that they had no idea she was in a relationship with Amin. "This is the first time my parents saw that video. They did not know I had a boyfriend. They had no clue," she said.

🚨 Rebel Kid opens up about the most traumatic moment of her life. She landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, already feeling sick, only to find her WhatsApp flooded with messages: “Did you see this video?” A private video from a year ago had been leaked. It was recorded at a private party without her knowledge, involving a person she was dating. The worst part? Her parents saw it for the first time and had no idea about her relationship. She said she completely broke down at Heathrow, surrounded by thousands of people, sitting there and crying uncontrollably. A private moment. A year-old video. Suddenly exposed to the entire world. 💔 — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 6, 2026

The sudden exposure of her private life left Apoorva struggling to process what was happening. Recalling her reaction, she said, "So I have lost my mind." The incident also meant that her relationship with Amin became public in a way she had not chosen herself.

Holy shit 🤯 Isn't it Apoorva Makhija, The rebel kid lol😭 https://t.co/NrM2CLwAjT — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 8, 2026

Apoorva Mukhija Recalls Crying At Heathrow

Apoorva also opened up about the emotional toll of the incident, recalling how she broke down at Heathrow Airport while surrounded by other passengers. "I remember I sat at Heathrow Airport, and there were, I think, a million people at that airport. Aur main bas neeche baithke roye jaa rahi hu, roye jaa rahi hu," she recalled.

Apoorva and Amin's equation had previously attracted attention through his podcast. She first appeared on Untriggered with AminJaz in Episode 142 in 2024, at a time when the two were not dating.

She returned to the podcast in 2026 for Episode 240, titled The Unseen Side Of The Rebel Kid. Viewers began noticing their chemistry and picking up on subtle interactions between the two. Their relationship later became a subject of public interest, particularly after the private kiss video surfaced online.

What Apoorva Said About The Incident

Apoorva's account has clarified that the viral clip was neither recent nor knowingly recorded by the couple. Her comments also highlighted how quickly a private moment can become public, with the situation becoming especially difficult after her family saw the footage. The creator has now shared her side of the story while speaking about the emotional impact the incident had on her.