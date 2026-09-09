Apoorva Mukhija ‘Hard Launches’ Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jazz With A Kiss In Viral Video | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video confirms Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jazz's romance.

The video substantiates Apoorva's prior Turkey visit revelation.

Amin Jazz is a known DJ and podcast host.

Online reactions confirm speculation, but couple remains officially silent.

A video making the rounds on social media appears to confirm what fans have been guessing for a while - that content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija is romantically linked with DJ and podcast host Amin Jazz. The video shows them sharing a kiss at an event in Turkey. Apoorva, currently based in New York where she’s pursuing her MBA, had previously mentioned taking a short trip to Turkey during a break from college to see someone she was involved with - though she didn’t name him at the time. The video has left fans connecting the dots back to Amin.

Apoorva Mukhija Kisses Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jazz

In the now-viral video, Amin can be seen standing behind the DJ decks at the event, with Apoorva standing beside him. At one point, he steps away from the DJ console, pulls her closer and kisses her - a moment she briefly breaks away from when someone else approaches. Later, before leaving, she leans in and kisses Amin twice. She’s seen dressed in a halter-neck top throughout the video.

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It's confirmed that The Rebel Kid is dating the DJ/Podcaster Amin Raz. Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/htUSO7ciaU — Prayush Jain (@jainprayush9) September 8, 2026

The video has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with several users speculating about the duo’s relationship. One person wrote, “Yeah he is her BF. So she went to Turkey to see him.”

Another commented, “Amin Jazz and Apoorva are a thing. Why do we care? Let them be.”

A third user wrote, “It’s confirmed that The Rebel Kid is dating the DJ/podcaster Amin Jazz.”

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Before moving to New York for further studies, Apoorva appeared on Amin’s podcast where she candidly spoke about her decision to relocate. She said, “I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York I was like, ‘I really want to live here’. There was something about this city. It was so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great. I love the architecture, and I have seen New York in almost every single web series that I love.”

Who Is Amin Jazz?

Amin Jazz has built a following primarily through his podcast, Untriggered with AminJaz, which he started back in 2020. The show is known for in-depth conversations touching on relationships, pop culture, comedy, and internet trends, and has hosted numerous guests from India’s creator and entertainment circles. He’s also active as a DJ within the electronic music scene.

As of now, neither Apoorva nor Amin has made any official statement about their relationship status.