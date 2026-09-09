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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesApoorva Mukhija ‘Hard Launches’ Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jazz With A Kiss In Viral Video | WATCH

Apoorva Mukhija ‘Hard Launches’ Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jazz With A Kiss In Viral Video | WATCH

Apoorva Mukhija was seen sharing a kiss with her rumoured boyfriend Amin Jazz, which led fans to speculate that the two have ‘hard launched’ their relationship.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video confirms Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jazz's romance.
  • The video substantiates Apoorva's prior Turkey visit revelation.
  • Amin Jazz is a known DJ and podcast host.
  • Online reactions confirm speculation, but couple remains officially silent.

A video making the rounds on social media appears to confirm what fans have been guessing for a while - that content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija is romantically linked with DJ and podcast host Amin Jazz. The video shows them sharing a kiss at an event in Turkey. Apoorva, currently based in New York where she’s pursuing her MBA, had previously mentioned taking a short trip to Turkey during a break from college to see someone she was involved with - though she didn’t name him at the time. The video has left fans connecting the dots back to Amin.

Apoorva Mukhija Kisses Rumoured Boyfriend Amin Jazz

In the now-viral video, Amin can be seen standing behind the DJ decks at the event, with Apoorva standing beside him. At one point, he steps away from the DJ console, pulls her closer and kisses her - a moment she briefly breaks away from when someone else approaches. Later, before leaving, she leans in and kisses Amin twice. She’s seen dressed in a halter-neck top throughout the video.

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The video has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with several users speculating about the duo’s relationship. One person wrote, “Yeah he is her BF. So she went to Turkey to see him.”

Another commented, “Amin Jazz and Apoorva are a thing. Why do we care? Let them be.”

A third user wrote, “It’s confirmed that The Rebel Kid is dating the DJ/podcaster Amin Jazz.”

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Before moving to New York for further studies, Apoorva appeared on Amin’s podcast where she candidly spoke about her decision to relocate. She said, “I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York I was like, ‘I really want to live here’. There was something about this city. It was so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great. I love the architecture, and I have seen New York in almost every single web series that I love.”

Who Is Amin Jazz?

Amin Jazz has built a following primarily through his podcast, Untriggered with AminJaz, which he started back in 2020. The show is known for in-depth conversations touching on relationships, pop culture, comedy, and internet trends, and has hosted numerous guests from India’s creator and entertainment circles. He’s also active as a DJ within the electronic music scene.

As of now, neither Apoorva nor Amin has made any official statement about their relationship status.

Frequently Asked Questions

What evidence suggests Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jazz are dating?

A viral video shows content creator Apoorva Mukhija and DJ/podcast host Amin Jazz sharing multiple kisses at an event in Turkey. This video appears to confirm their romantic link for fans.

Who is Amin Jazz?

Amin Jazz is a DJ and podcast host primarily known for his podcast,

Where is Apoorva Mukhija currently located?

Apoorva Mukhija is currently based in New York, where she is pursuing her MBA. She took a short trip to Turkey during a break from college.

Have Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jazz officially confirmed their relationship?

No, neither Apoorva Mukhija nor Amin Jazz has made any official statement about their relationship status. The video and fan reactions are the only public indicators.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Apoorva Mukhija Amin Jazz
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