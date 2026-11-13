Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR air quality severely deteriorated as winter approaches.

AQI surpassed 300, with some areas exceeding 400.

Actor Adil Hussain shared hazy video, urged residents' safety.

Pollution raises significant health concerns for city residents.

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sharp deterioration in air quality as temperatures begin to fall with the arrival of winter. Several parts of the national capital have recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300, while some locations have reported readings crossing 400, indicating severe pollution levels. The worsening conditions have raised concerns among residents, with polluted air adding to the seasonal challenges. Actor Adil Hussain has also drawn attention to the situation after sharing a video of Delhi's hazy surroundings on social media. The actor, who was travelling from Dibrugarh to Mumbai, expressed concern and urged Delhi residents to stay safe.

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Reaches 416

As November progresses, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a combination of falling temperatures and deteriorating air quality. Pollution levels have risen across several parts of the region, with the AQI crossing 300 in multiple locations. Some areas have also recorded AQI readings above 400, placing them in the severe category. An AQI of 416 indicates severely polluted air, which can pose health risks, particularly for children, older people and those with respiratory or heart-related conditions.

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The worsening air quality has once again brought attention to the pollution crisis that affects the national capital during the winter months.

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Adil Hussain Shares Delhi Pollution Video

Actor Adil Hussain recently shared a video on X after arriving in Delhi from Dibrugarh. He explained that he had stopped in the capital for approximately an hour before continuing his journey to Mumbai. The actor revealed that he recorded the video at around 12:30 pm. The footage showed the hazy conditions in the city, prompting him to express concern about the air Delhi residents are breathing.

Landed in Delhi from Dibrugarh.. For an hour en route to Mumbai... This video I shot at 12.30 pm today! I tried to use my apps to add some color on this video.. I couldn't... Take care Dear Delhi people.. Will be joining in soon...! Stay Safe! 😔 https://t.co/JFem41Kn4p — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 13, 2026

Sharing the clip, Adil wrote, 'Dilli ke pyaare logon, apna khayal rakhein. Jald hi aapse judunga. Surakshit rahein.' He also attempted to make the surroundings appear more colourful in the video but could not do so, highlighting the extent of the visible haze.

Delhi Residents Urged To Stay Safe

Adil's post has drawn attention to the difficult conditions in the capital as pollution levels remain high. His message was directed at Delhi residents, encouraging them to take care of themselves amid the worsening air quality. With winter setting in and pollution continuing to be a concern, the city's air quality remains a major issue for residents.

The rising AQI and Adil Hussain's video have once again put the spotlight on Delhi's pollution problem, with residents facing another challenging winter season.