ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Apna Khayal Rakhein': Adil Hussain Expresses Concern As Delhi's AQI Crosses 400, Shares Video From Flight

'Apna Khayal Rakhein': Adil Hussain Expresses Concern As Delhi's AQI Crosses 400, Shares Video From Flight

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated as winter approaches, with AQI touching 416 in some areas. Actor Adil Hussain shared a video highlighting the pollution and urged residents to stay safe.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR air quality severely deteriorated as winter approaches.
  • AQI surpassed 300, with some areas exceeding 400.
  • Actor Adil Hussain shared hazy video, urged residents' safety.
  • Pollution raises significant health concerns for city residents.

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sharp deterioration in air quality as temperatures begin to fall with the arrival of winter. Several parts of the national capital have recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300, while some locations have reported readings crossing 400, indicating severe pollution levels. The worsening conditions have raised concerns among residents, with polluted air adding to the seasonal challenges. Actor Adil Hussain has also drawn attention to the situation after sharing a video of Delhi's hazy surroundings on social media. The actor, who was travelling from Dibrugarh to Mumbai, expressed concern and urged Delhi residents to stay safe.

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Reaches 416

As November progresses, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a combination of falling temperatures and deteriorating air quality. Pollution levels have risen across several parts of the region, with the AQI crossing 300 in multiple locations. Some areas have also recorded AQI readings above 400, placing them in the severe category. An AQI of 416 indicates severely polluted air, which can pose health risks, particularly for children, older people and those with respiratory or heart-related conditions.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Asked To Skip Four Songs At Ahmedabad Concert Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse References

The worsening air quality has once again brought attention to the pollution crisis that affects the national capital during the winter months.

ALSO READ | Shreya Kalra Gifts Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal BMW Convertible On His Birthday | Video

Adil Hussain Shares Delhi Pollution Video

Actor Adil Hussain recently shared a video on X after arriving in Delhi from Dibrugarh. He explained that he had stopped in the capital for approximately an hour before continuing his journey to Mumbai. The actor revealed that he recorded the video at around 12:30 pm. The footage showed the hazy conditions in the city, prompting him to express concern about the air Delhi residents are breathing.

Sharing the clip, Adil wrote, 'Dilli ke pyaare logon, apna khayal rakhein. Jald hi aapse judunga. Surakshit rahein.' He also attempted to make the surroundings appear more colourful in the video but could not do so, highlighting the extent of the visible haze.

Delhi Residents Urged To Stay Safe

Adil's post has drawn attention to the difficult conditions in the capital as pollution levels remain high. His message was directed at Delhi residents, encouraging them to take care of themselves amid the worsening air quality. With winter setting in and pollution continuing to be a concern, the city's air quality remains a major issue for residents.

The rising AQI and Adil Hussain's video have once again put the spotlight on Delhi's pollution problem, with residents facing another challenging winter season.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current air quality situation in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi-NCR is experiencing a sharp deterioration in air quality as winter approaches. Many areas have an AQI above 300, with some exceeding 400, indicating severe pollution levels.

What do the high AQI readings in Delhi-NCR signify?

An AQI of 416, as seen in some areas, indicates severely polluted air. This level of pollution can pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and those with existing conditions.

How has actor Adil Hussain drawn attention to Delhi's air pollution?

Adil Hussain shared a video on social media showing Delhi's hazy conditions. He expressed concern for residents and urged them to stay safe while he was transiting through the city.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adil Hussain Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Winter Pollution Delhi AQI 416 Adil Hussain Instagram Adil Hussain Delhi Pollution Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Ayat-ul-Kursi Pendant' Or 'Visible Cleavage'? Taslima Nasrin Questions Legal Notice Against Kareena Kapoor
'Ayat-ul-Kursi Pendant' Or 'Visible Cleavage'? Taslima Nasrin Questions Legal Notice Against Kareena Kapoor
Celebrities
'We Haven't Spoken In Four Years': Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action
'We Haven't Spoken In Four Years': Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Asked To Skip Four Songs At Ahmedabad Concert Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse References
Diljit Dosanjh Asked To Skip Four Songs At Ahmedabad Concert Over Alcohol, Substance Abuse References
Celebrities
Shreya Kalra Gifts Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal BMW Convertible On His Birthday | Video
Shreya Kalra Gifts Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal BMW Convertible On His Birthday | Video
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget