AP Dhillon Kiss Not The Only Reason Behind Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Breakup: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sutaria is now rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria were one of the most talked-about couples of 2025. From sharing cosy moments in public to making their relationship official on social media, the two seemed quite serious about each other. They put in efforts to make things work, but it looks like things didn’t go as planned.

At a concert with AP Dhillon, where Tara had gone to promote her song alongside Veer, a moment turned controversial and quickly grabbed attention. A video of Tara kissing AP Dhillon at the event went viral, and it became a major talking point online.

Tara Sutaria ‘Dominated’ Veer Pahariya

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Tara was described as a “dominating” person in the relationship. A source shared that while they looked good together, the relationship came with its own set of conditions.

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The report suggested that Tara wanted to change several things around Veer - from the decor of his home to even the people he stayed in touch with. It was also said that she liked to have a say in many aspects of his life, including his work and lifestyle choices.

Some mutual friends reportedly mentioned that Tara prefers things her way. Veer, who was deeply involved in the relationship, went along with many of these changes despite advice from close friends to stay true to himself. However, things took a turn after the viral concert moment, which is now being seen as a breaking point in their relationship.

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Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

After their breakup, Tara Sutaria has now been linked to Aditya Roy Kapur. However, these are just rumours at the moment, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

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While neither Tara nor Veer has spoken publicly about the situation, the buzz around their relationship and breakup continues to stay in the spotlight.