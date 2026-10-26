India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das’s Live Kirtan In Mumbai, Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das’s Live Kirtan In Mumbai, Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended American singer Krishna Das’s live kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday night. Videos of the couple immersed in devotional music have surfaced on social media.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attended a Mumbai kirtan.
  • Videos showed the couple immersed in the devotional music.
  • Their consistent attendance reflects deep spiritual devotion.

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen attending American singer Krishna Das’s live kirtan in Mumbai, on Sunday night.

Videos of the couple enjoying the devotional music and being immersed into it, have surfaced on social media.

In the videos, Anushka and Virat are seen sitting next to each other and gently swaying to the music. The couple is also seen briefly look towards the camera before turning away and continuing to enjoy the evening.

The event was part of Krishna Das’s India tour. The American singer is known for his devotional music and for blending traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences.

This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended a similar musical evening at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.

Talking about Anushka and Virat, the couple as much as is known for their individual careers, is also known for their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings. They have also visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan many a times.

Talking about Neem Karoli Baba, the divine guru was recently in the news for its blockbuster success oother movie anuman Ansh, which was a film based on his life.

The movie which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, was said to have earned over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

For the uninitiated, Anushka and Virat have largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years. The couple, who has reportedly shifted to London, spend much of their time their, raising their two children, Vamika and Akaay.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently seen?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently seen attending American singer Krishna Das’s live kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday night. Videos showed them enjoying the devotional music.

What is Krishna Das known for?

Krishna Das is an American singer known for his devotional music. He blends traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences.

Have Anushka and Virat attended Krishna Das's kirtans before?

Yes, this is not their first time. The couple also attended a similar musical evening at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.

What are Anushka and Virat's spiritual affiliations?

They are known for their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings. They have also visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan many times.

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anushka Sharma MUMBAI ENtertainment News VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakar Arrested In Indore, Remanded To Police Custody
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakar Arrested In Indore
Celebrities
Javed Akhtar Defends Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi Accent, Calls Out ‘Linguistic Superiority’
Javed Akhtar Defends Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi Accent, Calls Out ‘Linguistic Superiority’
Celebrities
Imran Khan vs Union Of India: What To Expect At October 26 Bombay HC Hearing
Imran Khan vs Union Of India: What To Expect At October 26 Bombay HC Hearing
Celebrities
AICWA Condemns Shilpa Rao’s Mic Being Switched Off Mid-Performance, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’
AICWA Condemns Shilpa Rao’s Mic Being Switched Off Mid-Performance, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’
Advertisement

Videos

Varanasi Breaking: PM Modi Witnesses 'Wings Over Ganga' as 100 Aircraft Showcase India's Air Power
Tamil Nadu Politics: Dhanush Posters Spark Buzz as Fans Compare Actor's Path to Thalapathy Vijay
UP Elections: Congress Puts Up '200 Seats Are Our Right' Posters as Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav's 'Brahmins and Kevat' Poster Sparks Fresh War Ahead of 2027 Polls
Varanasi News: PM Modi Opens Garment Factory, Set to Witness Air Force Show at Namo Ghat Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget