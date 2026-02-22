Anurag Kashyap Calls The Kerala Story 2 ‘Bakwaas Propaganda’, Slams Controversial Beef Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2, and his words have added fuel to an already heated debate.

With the film slated to release on February 27, Kashyap did not mince his words when asked about the trailer during his recent visit to Kochi for the Filmfare Awards South.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Admits He And Rajkumar Hirani Weren’t ‘Totally Happy’ With PK, Reveals Major Script Change

"Total Bull**** Propaganda"

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2?



Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker.



He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai"😂 pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

Responding to questions from the paparazzi, Kashyap launched a scathing critique of the film.

"The Kerala Story is s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai. Bakwaas (nonsense) picture. It is called crap.”

He also accused the makers of prioritising profit over storytelling.

“They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”

The remarks come in response to a trailer scene that shows a protagonist being forcefully fed beef, a sequence that has sparked polarising reactions online.

Political Reactions Add To The Storm

The controversy isn’t limited to the film industry. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the film in a public statement.

“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.

Certification And Release

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is set to hit cinemas on February 27.

As debates intensify, the film’s release is likely to be closely watched, not just for its box office performance, but also for the conversations it continues to ignite.