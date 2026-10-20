India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood’s Obsession With Patriotic, Devotional Films Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Hanuman Ansh' Success

Anurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood’s Obsession With Patriotic, Devotional Films Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Hanuman Ansh' Success

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called out Bollywood studios for greenlighting only patriotic and devotional films amid the success of Dhurandhar and Hanuman Ansh, calling the formula a tragedy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anurag Kashyap criticizes Bollywood's current patriotic and devotional film trend.
  • Producers actively reject non-formulaic narratives, making diverse cinema difficult.
  • Kashyap highlights studio slates are monolithic, stifling independent storytelling.
  • His film 'Little Thomas' aims to be an alternative to formulaic blockbusters.

At a time when Bollywood is riding a massive wave of high-decibel patriotic sagas and mythological spectacles, acclaimed director-producer Anurag Kashyap has voiced sharp criticism of the Hindi film industry's creative inertia. Following the roaring commercial triumph of titles like Dhurandhar and Hanuman Ansh, Bollywood boardrooms have reportedly doubled down on this proven formula.

However, Kashyap has sounded the alarm on this herd mentality, revealing that mainstream producers are now actively turning down any narrative that strays away from patriotism or religious faith, calling the current situation "a fact and a tragedy".

'Film Banana Hi Difficult Hai'

Kashyap, who has long championed counter-culture cinema and backed independent voices, opened up about the stifling environment facing modern storytellers. Ahead of the theatrical release of his upcoming production venture Little Thomas, the filmmaker reflected on the severe crisis of confidence gripping Bollywood studios.

"I see myself more as an enabler. It is just about faith and upping somebody's morale. I see myself as someone who keeps morale high and helps them complete and release a film. I don't think anybody knows what to make today. Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films). Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today," Hindustan Times quoted Kashyap as saying. 

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Release Hits Legal Roadblock Over Rs 8.85 Crore Dispute

'Nothing Else Is Getting Greenlit'

Lifting the lid on executive decision-making, the Gangs of Wasseypur director recounted a candid admission made by an active producer that underlines just how formulaic Hindi cinema’s greenlighting pipeline has become.

"I was talking to a producer the other day, and they said, 'We don't know what to do'. You can make either a patriotic or a devotional film. Otherwise, nothing else is getting greenlit. That is a fact and a tragedy," Kashyap remarked, highlighting how studio slates have turned monolithic while original, offbeat scripts are systematically relegated to the back burner.

About Anurag Kashyap's 'Little Thomas'

Despite the industry's risk-averse climate, Kashyap remains committed to backing human, grounded stories that resist formulaic box-office traps. His latest production, Little Thomas, is an independently mounted slice-of-life children's film written and directed by Kaushal Oza.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and child artist Hridansh Parekh in the titular role, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranjan Singh (@cinemakasam)

Expressing faith that audiences will eventually look for an alternative amid the barrage of patriotic and devotional blockbusters, Kashyap added, "Hopefully, this film will sneak in, because this is not like any other film out there."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anurag Kashyap's criticism of the current Bollywood trend?

Kashyap criticizes Bollywood's creative inertia, noting that mainstream producers are only greenlighting patriotic or religious films. He calls this herd mentality

What types of films are currently favored by mainstream Bollywood producers?

Mainstream Bollywood producers are currently doubling down on patriotic sagas and mythological spectacles. They are reportedly turning down narratives that are not patriotic or religious.

What is Anurag Kashyap's upcoming production?

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming production is 'Little Thomas'

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Bollywood Dhurandhar Hanuman Ansh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra
Deepika, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Wanted To Kill Another Celebrity, Studied Actor’s Social Media Before Firing At His BMW
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Wanted To Kill Another Celebrity, Studied Actor’s Social Media Before Firing At His BMW
Celebrities
Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'
Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'
Celebrities
‘Paji Went Through Serious Surgery’: Kapil Sharma Defends Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy
‘Paji Went Through Serious Surgery’: Kapil Sharma Defends Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

European Unrest: France and Albania Witness Violent Protests as Political Tensions Escalate
CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget