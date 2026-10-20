Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anurag Kashyap criticizes Bollywood's current patriotic and devotional film trend.

Producers actively reject non-formulaic narratives, making diverse cinema difficult.

Kashyap highlights studio slates are monolithic, stifling independent storytelling.

His film 'Little Thomas' aims to be an alternative to formulaic blockbusters.

At a time when Bollywood is riding a massive wave of high-decibel patriotic sagas and mythological spectacles, acclaimed director-producer Anurag Kashyap has voiced sharp criticism of the Hindi film industry's creative inertia. Following the roaring commercial triumph of titles like Dhurandhar and Hanuman Ansh, Bollywood boardrooms have reportedly doubled down on this proven formula.

However, Kashyap has sounded the alarm on this herd mentality, revealing that mainstream producers are now actively turning down any narrative that strays away from patriotism or religious faith, calling the current situation "a fact and a tragedy".

'Film Banana Hi Difficult Hai'

Kashyap, who has long championed counter-culture cinema and backed independent voices, opened up about the stifling environment facing modern storytellers. Ahead of the theatrical release of his upcoming production venture Little Thomas, the filmmaker reflected on the severe crisis of confidence gripping Bollywood studios.

"I see myself more as an enabler. It is just about faith and upping somebody's morale. I see myself as someone who keeps morale high and helps them complete and release a film. I don't think anybody knows what to make today. Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films). Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today," Hindustan Times quoted Kashyap as saying.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' Release Hits Legal Roadblock Over Rs 8.85 Crore Dispute

'Nothing Else Is Getting Greenlit'

Lifting the lid on executive decision-making, the Gangs of Wasseypur director recounted a candid admission made by an active producer that underlines just how formulaic Hindi cinema’s greenlighting pipeline has become.

"I was talking to a producer the other day, and they said, 'We don't know what to do'. You can make either a patriotic or a devotional film. Otherwise, nothing else is getting greenlit. That is a fact and a tragedy," Kashyap remarked, highlighting how studio slates have turned monolithic while original, offbeat scripts are systematically relegated to the back burner.

About Anurag Kashyap's 'Little Thomas'

Despite the industry's risk-averse climate, Kashyap remains committed to backing human, grounded stories that resist formulaic box-office traps. His latest production, Little Thomas, is an independently mounted slice-of-life children's film written and directed by Kaushal Oza.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and child artist Hridansh Parekh in the titular role, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjan Singh (@cinemakasam)

Expressing faith that audiences will eventually look for an alternative amid the barrage of patriotic and devotional blockbusters, Kashyap added, "Hopefully, this film will sneak in, because this is not like any other film out there."