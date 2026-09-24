Anurag Kashyap Says India Gets Its Oscar Picks Wrong, ‘Gondhal’ Director Fires Back

Anurag Kashyap was recently asked in an interview why India has never won an Oscar and how Gondhal, the country’s official entry, might fare. The filmmaker spoke bluntly and pinned the problem on India’s “wrong picks”, though he admitted he has not yet seen Gondhal.

Speaking to Variety India, Kashyap said the Film Federation of India has botched selections even when better options were available. “Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, we messed it up.” He blamed “too much politics” and “lack of awareness” for the flawed process. He also said, “This year, the competition is really tough. It’s hard this year to beat the international entries for the Oscars.” Even so, he made clear that he couldn’t yet comment on Gondhal, having watched neither it nor most of the other submissions.

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Kashyap also offered the Gondhal team some advice, that is, to build its profile at film festivals first. “The most important qualification for eligibility should be that the film should have gone to some international festival outside India or should have had American distribution or should have had an American distributor before year-end. Gondhal should first try to get seen at festivals. That has to be the first step, or all the money spent on screenings or advertising is a waste. Also, the IFFI is a recognised Indian film festival. If Gondhal won the Silver Peacock there, NFDC should play a role in submitting its Regional IFFI winners for international festivals for exposure.”

‘Watch The Film Before Passing A Verdict’

The remarks did not go down well with Gondhal’s director, Santosh Davakhar. He urged Kashyap to see the film before judging it, saying he “understands the responsibility of representing India” and will not “let the country down”.

Davakhar said, “I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap Sir and his filmmaking. On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on 26 April at 23:55, I introduced GONDHAL to him. He said he hadn’t heard of or watched it but would definitely do so. Since then, it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai.”

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He added, “My humble request to all audiences: please watch the film before passing a verdict.”

Davakhar also stressed that the film was made for theatres rather than streaming platforms. “Made by a debut filmmaker from outside the film fraternity, GONDHAL is a psychological thriller blending Marathi culture with global appeal. It is created for the big screen, not OTT. We understand the responsibility of representing India and will not let our country down. Please watch it in theatres upon its upcoming re-release and stand behind us as we face the world.”

About Gondhal

Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, who won the Best Director award in the Silver Peacock category at the 56th International Film Festival of India. The cast features Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale in key roles.