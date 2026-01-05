Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Shares Honest Take On Its Politics

Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Shares Honest Take On Its Politics

Anurag Kashyap shares a candid review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, praising Ranveer Singh’s performance while calling the film significant despite ideological differences.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate conversations weeks after its theatrical release. The film has not only delivered a strong box office performance but has also sparked widespread debate and appreciation within the film industry. Following praise from directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vivek Agnihotri, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now shared his detailed take on the much-discussed film.

Anurag Kashyap Shares a Detailed Review on Letterboxd

Anurag Kashyap took to Letterboxd to pen a candid review of Dhurandhar, acknowledging both his admiration for the filmmaking and his reservations about certain moments. In his review, Kashyap wrote,

“A spy can not be a spy if he doesn’t have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if He doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues. I have two sequences that I hav a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga and another in the end when ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides it’s a good film. In fact a brilliant film that entirely set in pakistan .”

While pointing out the dialogues he disagreed with, Kashyap made it clear that they did not diminish his overall appreciation of the film’s craft and intensity.

Kashyap Praises Aditya Dhar’s Conviction and Filmmaking

The filmmaker further reflected on his long-standing association with Aditya Dhar and spoke about the director’s personal and political perspective. He wrote,

“I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It’s his politics . Genuine politics . Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an oppurtunist like others. all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top notch.”

Drawing comparisons with acclaimed Hollywood war dramas, Kashyap added,“If you love The hurt locker, zero dark thirty or house of dynamite. They are Oscar winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the film maker.”

Ranveer Singh’s Performance Wins Big Praise

Among the film’s many strengths, Ranveer Singh’s performance stood out for Kashyap. He concluded his review by writing, “And ranveer singh being my favourite performance. So secure. if I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film.!”

With such strong endorsements from filmmakers across ideologies, Dhurandhar continues to enjoy both commercial success and critical discourse. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Review Dhurandhar Sequel Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
India
Ram Rahim Granted 40-day Parole Again, 15th Release Since 2017 Conviction
Ram Rahim Granted 40-day Parole Again, 15th Release Since 2017 Conviction
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget