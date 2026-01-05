Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Shares Honest Take On Its Politics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate conversations weeks after its theatrical release. The film has not only delivered a strong box office performance but has also sparked widespread debate and appreciation within the film industry. Following praise from directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vivek Agnihotri, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now shared his detailed take on the much-discussed film.

Anurag Kashyap Shares a Detailed Review on Letterboxd

Anurag Kashyap took to Letterboxd to pen a candid review of Dhurandhar, acknowledging both his admiration for the filmmaking and his reservations about certain moments. In his review, Kashyap wrote,

“A spy can not be a spy if he doesn’t have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if He doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues. I have two sequences that I hav a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga and another in the end when ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides it’s a good film. In fact a brilliant film that entirely set in pakistan .”

While pointing out the dialogues he disagreed with, Kashyap made it clear that they did not diminish his overall appreciation of the film’s craft and intensity.

Kashyap Praises Aditya Dhar’s Conviction and Filmmaking

The filmmaker further reflected on his long-standing association with Aditya Dhar and spoke about the director’s personal and political perspective. He wrote,

“I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It’s his politics . Genuine politics . Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an oppurtunist like others. all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top notch.”

Drawing comparisons with acclaimed Hollywood war dramas, Kashyap added,“If you love The hurt locker, zero dark thirty or house of dynamite. They are Oscar winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the film maker.”

Ranveer Singh’s Performance Wins Big Praise

Among the film’s many strengths, Ranveer Singh’s performance stood out for Kashyap. He concluded his review by writing, “And ranveer singh being my favourite performance. So secure. if I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film.!”

With such strong endorsements from filmmakers across ideologies, Dhurandhar continues to enjoy both commercial success and critical discourse. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.