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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Someone You Love Will Leave...’: Anuradha Lekhi’s Post Hours Before Sanjay Gupta's Death Moves Fans

‘Someone You Love Will Leave...’: Anuradha Lekhi’s Post Hours Before Sanjay Gupta's Death Moves Fans

Hours before filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away following an accidental fall at home, his wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta shared poignant social media posts reflecting on life and loss.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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  • She also shared a quote about hope and reassurance.

Hours before filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tragically passed away at the age of 57 following an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence, his wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta shared deeply poignant social media posts that have now left netizens in tears. The sudden demise of the acclaimed director, known for helming cult classics like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala, has left the Indian film industry in shock.

Following the news of his death, social media users noticed the heartbreaking timing of Anuradha’s Instagram posts, with one heartbreaking Reel on love and loss. 

Anuradha Lekhi’s Post Hours Before Sanjay Gupta's Death

Roughly seven hours before the news of Gupta’s demise broke, Anuradha had shared an emotional reel on her Instagram handle depicting the journey of human life. In the video, a young girl excitedly asks about being born on Earth, prompting an older woman to explain what awaits her across the course of existence - from birth to death.

At one particularly moving juncture in the clip, the woman remarks, “The hardest part? Someone you love will leave before you do.” Following the filmmaker's sudden passing, the devastating dialogue has struck an intensely emotional chord with social media users, with many calling the timing surreal and gut-wrenching.

Also Read: 'You Are A Bad Person': Yash Reveals Son's Shocking Reaction To His Ravana Look For 'Ramayana'


‘Someone You Love Will Leave...’: Anuradha Lekhi’s Post Hours Before Sanjay Gupta's Death Moves Fans

‘Something Wonderful Is About To Happen’

In addition to the reel, Anuradha had also posted a picture of a framed quote on her Instagram stories. It read, “ALWAYS BELIEVE THAT SOMETHING wonderful IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN.”

Accompanying the picture, she wrote a tender caption: “When you need some sort of reassurance...it will appear .


‘Someone You Love Will Leave...’: Anuradha Lekhi’s Post Hours Before Sanjay Gupta's Death Moves Fans

Also Read: Sanjay Gupta Funeral: Filmmaker’s Last Rites At 6 PM Today In Mumbai: Report

Journey Of Love, Separation, And Remarriage

Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Lekhi shared a resilient love story marked by deep companionship and second chances. After dating for nearly two and a half years, the duo tied the knot on 18 August 1997. However, the marriage hit a rough patch, eventually leading to a divorce in 2003.

Despite living apart for nearly six years, their bond remained unbroken. The filmmaker continually tried to win Anuradha back, and the couple eventually reconciled. In 2009, they remarried in an intimate ceremony held at a temple in Mumbai, starting fresh and building a family together. Sanjay Gupta is survived by Anuradha and their two children.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Sanjay Gupta's notable films?

Sanjay Gupta was an acclaimed director known for helming cult classics like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Shootout at Wadala.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Gupta Sanjay Gupta Death Anuradha Lekhi
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