Actress Rupali Ganguly filed a petition to seek urgent legal protection against the misuse of her digital identity. She aims to safeguard her personality and publicity rights from unauthorized commercial exploitation.
'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC
'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly has moved the Bombay High Court seeking urgent protection of her personality rights against the unauthorised commercial use and AI deepfakes of her images and voice.
- Rupali Ganguly seeks court protection against AI deepfake misuse.
- Petition highlights morphed content on obscene, objectionable websites.
- Bombay High Court scheduled hearing for November 4.
- Joins other actresses fighting digital identity exploitation.
Rupali Ganguly, widely celebrated for her titular role in the hit daily soap Anupamaa, has knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court to seek urgent legal protection against the rampant misuse of her digital identity. Taking a firm stand against malicious AI-generated content, the actress has filed a petition to safeguard her personality and publicity rights from unauthorised commercial exploitation. Deeply distressed by morphed images and fabricated videos circulating online without her consent, Ganguly has urged the court to intervene immediately, requesting a sweeping order to halt platforms from using her likeness, photographs, or voice.
Rupali Ganguly Moves Bombay HC
In her legal plea, Rupali highlighted the alarming extent of digital manipulation, pointing out that several online portals are misusing her identity through AI deepfakes. The actress stated that digitally altered, morphed content featuring her likeness is being featured on websites hosting obscene, pornographic, and highly objectionable material.
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Seeking an immediate crackdown on these violations, she has requested the court to issue directives for the permanent removal of all such offensive content across both offline and online platforms. Taking swift cognisance of the urgent petition, the Bombay High Court has scheduled the hearing for November 4. The matter will be heard by a bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar.
A Growing Legal Fight
Rupali Ganguly's legal action adds to a growing list of prominent female actors fighting back against the deepfake epidemic. Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu also approached the Bombay High Court to protect their personality rights from unauthorised AI manipulation.
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In Samantha's case, the court provided interim relief by directing tech giants like Google and Meta to take down the identified deepfake content, setting a strong legal precedent for the protection of digital celebrity identities in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who recently filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and why?
What type of digital identity misuse is Rupali Ganguly addressing?
She is confronting the misuse of her identity through AI deepfakes, including morphed images and fabricated videos. These are circulating online, some on objectionable websites.
What actions has Rupali Ganguly requested the Bombay High Court to take?
She has urged the court for a sweeping order to halt platforms from using her likeness, photographs, or voice without consent. She also seeks the permanent removal of all offensive content.
When is the hearing scheduled for Rupali Ganguly's petition by the Bombay High Court?
The Bombay High Court has scheduled the hearing for Rupali Ganguly's urgent petition on November 4. It will be heard by a bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar.
Have other celebrities also taken legal action against deepfakes in India?
Yes, Rupali Ganguly's action adds to a list including Preity Zinta and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha's case resulted in interim relief, with directives for tech giants to remove deepfake content.