Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupali Ganguly seeks court protection against AI deepfake misuse.

Petition highlights morphed content on obscene, objectionable websites.

Bombay High Court scheduled hearing for November 4.

Joins other actresses fighting digital identity exploitation.

Rupali Ganguly, widely celebrated for her titular role in the hit daily soap Anupamaa, has knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court to seek urgent legal protection against the rampant misuse of her digital identity. Taking a firm stand against malicious AI-generated content, the actress has filed a petition to safeguard her personality and publicity rights from unauthorised commercial exploitation. Deeply distressed by morphed images and fabricated videos circulating online without her consent, Ganguly has urged the court to intervene immediately, requesting a sweeping order to halt platforms from using her likeness, photographs, or voice.

Rupali Ganguly Moves Bombay HC

In her legal plea, Rupali highlighted the alarming extent of digital manipulation, pointing out that several online portals are misusing her identity through AI deepfakes. The actress stated that digitally altered, morphed content featuring her likeness is being featured on websites hosting obscene, pornographic, and highly objectionable material.

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Seeking an immediate crackdown on these violations, she has requested the court to issue directives for the permanent removal of all such offensive content across both offline and online platforms. Taking swift cognisance of the urgent petition, the Bombay High Court has scheduled the hearing for November 4. The matter will be heard by a bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar.

A Growing Legal Fight

Rupali Ganguly's legal action adds to a growing list of prominent female actors fighting back against the deepfake epidemic. Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu also approached the Bombay High Court to protect their personality rights from unauthorised AI manipulation.

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In Samantha's case, the court provided interim relief by directing tech giants like Google and Meta to take down the identified deepfake content, setting a strong legal precedent for the protection of digital celebrity identities in India.