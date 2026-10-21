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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehendi, Questions Minister's Behaviour

'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehendi, Questions Minister's Behaviour

Anupam Kher has backed Daler Mehndi amid the Uttarakhand event row. He went on to question the minister's behaviour, asking if humiliation was necessary.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher supported Daler Mehndi after minister's public confrontation.
  • Kher criticized minister's disrespectful public remarks towards Mehndi.
  • Minister alleged Mehndi appeared disoriented, lip-syncing, possibly inebriated.
  • Kher stressed Mehndi's long career, dignity, and recent poor health.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has voiced his support for singer Daler Mehndi after the latter's performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand triggered controversy. Reacting to a video of a minister confronting the singer on stage, Kher questioned whether the issue could have been handled privately and urged people to treat the veteran performer with dignity.

ALSO READ: 'Appeared Disoriented': Sona Mohapatra Shares Disappointing Daler Mehndi Concert Experience Amid Uttarakhand Row

Anupam Kher Questions Minister's Behaviour

In a post on Instagram, Kher expressed disappointment over the way Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly spoke to Mehndi in front of an audience. The actor talked about the singer's decades-long contribution to the music industry and noted that he had not been keeping well.

Kher said that even if the minister had concerns about the performance, there was no need to address them publicly in a manner that could humiliate the singer.

"I watched a video in which a minister was speaking to Daler Mehndi ji on stage. The way he spoke to him was deeply upsetting to see. I have known Daler ji for many years. I also know that he hasn’t been keeping well for some time now. Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance. You may even have been upset with him. But was it really necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn’t the same thing have been said to him privately, with dignity and respect? (Mantri ji.....kya sabke saamne manch par jakar is tarah unhe apmanit karna zaruri tha?)," Kher wrote.

He also praised Mehndi for bringing joy to audiences through his music over the past three decades, adding that the singer deserved appreciation for his work.

He added, "An artist spends an entire lifetime earning the recognition and respect that comes through years of hard work. For the past 30–35 years, Daler ji has brought joy to all of us through his songs. Surely, his contribution deserves some appreciation and respect. Daler ji, I have always known you as a kind-hearted person who spreads love. As far as I know you, you don’t even drink alcohol. I am deeply sorry that you had to go through something like this."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell

What Sparked The Daler Mehndi Controversy?

The controversy began after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal raised concerns about Mehndi's performance at a cultural event. The minister alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing on stage. He also claimed that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol.

The allegations drew attention online, prompting reactions from members of the entertainment industry who came forward to express support for the singer.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Anupam Kher voice support for Daler Mehndi?

Anupam Kher supported Daler Mehndi after a minister publicly confronted him on stage. Kher felt the minister's actions were upsetting and that the veteran singer deserved dignity and respect.

What sparked the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi's performance?

The controversy began after a Uttarakhand Minister raised concerns about Mehndi's performance at a cultural event. The minister alleged he appeared disoriented, lip-syncing, and under the influence of alcohol.

What was Anupam Kher's opinion on the minister's behavior towards Daler Mehndi?

Kher expressed deep disappointment over the minister publicly confronting Mehndi and questioned the need to humiliate him. He suggested the issue could have been addressed privately with dignity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Subodh Uniyal
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