Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kher praised Pooja's authentic warmth and affection.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher treated cinema lovers to a massive dose of 90s nostalgia on Sunday as he shared heartwarming pictures from his recent reunion with actress Pooja Bhatt and acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the celebrated star posted two candid photographs capturing the trio smiling warmly together in colour-coordinated black outfits. Alongside the delightful snapshots, Anupam Kher penned a deeply touching note reflecting on their timeless bond, fondly recalling their iconic collaborations in classic films like Daddy and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin after meeting them following several years.

Nostalgic Reunion Note

Titling his post "POOJA, DADDY AND I! (red heart) (face holding back tears)", Anupam Kher beautifully articulated how effortless their camaraderie felt despite the long gap between their meetings.

POOJA, DADDY AND I !❤️🥹 कुछ रिश्ते टेप रिकॉर्डर के पॉज़ बटन जैसे होते हैं! कितने भी दिनों तक रुके रहें, प्ले का बटन दबाते ही वहीं से शुरू हो जाते हैं जहाँ छोड़े थे। पूजा भट्ट के साथ मेरा रिश्ता भी ऐसा ही है। उनकी पहली फ़िल्म “डैडी” में साथ काम किया, फिर “दिल है कि मानता नहीं”में, और आज इतने दिनों बाद मिले तो लगा जैसे बीच में कोई वक़्फ़ा आया ही नहीं!❤️🥹 पूजा ने आज भी वही गर्मजोशी, वही प्यार और वही अपनापन दिया। महेश भट्ट साहब का साथ हो तो इस मुलाक़ात की ख़ूबसूरती और बढ़ जाती है। पूजा, तुम उन बेहतरीन इंसानों में से हो जिनसे मिलना मेरी ख़ुशक़िस्मती है। सेट पर साथ बिताया हर दिन आज भी याद है। हमेशा ऐसी ही रहना! आज के ज़माने में ख़ुद जैसा बने रहना भी किसी हुनर और उपलब्धि से कम नहीं! तुम्हें हमेशा प्यार। ❤️ #PoojaBhatt #Daddy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 22, 2026

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He wrote, "Some relationships are like the pause button on a tape recorder! No matter how many days they stay on hold, the moment you press play, they pick up right where they left off. My relationship with Pooja Bhatt is like that too. We worked together in her first film, “Daddy,” then in “Dil Hai Ki Maan Ta Nahin,” and when we met today after so many years, it felt as though there had been no break at all! (red heart) (face holding back tears)"

Tribute To Pooja

Expressing his joy over having Mahesh Bhatt join the gathering, the veteran actor noted that the filmmaker's presence elevated the afternoon. "Pooja was just as warm, loving and affectionate today as ever. Having Mahesh Bhatt ji with us made this meeting even more beautiful," he added.

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Showering praise on Pooja Bhatt's authenticity, Anupam concluded his tribute by writing, "Pooja, you are one of the wonderful people I am lucky to know. I still remember every day we spent together on set. Always stay just the way you are! In today’s world, staying true to yourself is no small feat or achievement! Love you always. (red heart) #PoojaBhatt #Daddy"