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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Recalls Last Meeting With Sanjay Gupta: ‘Kher Saab, We Must Work Together’

Anupam Kher Recalls Last Meeting With Sanjay Gupta: ‘Kher Saab, We Must Work Together’

Anupam Kher, in an emotional post on Saturday, recalled his last meeting with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher paid emotional tribute to late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.
  • Kher remembered Gupta's distinctive style and passion for cinema.
  • He recalled Gupta's wish to collaborate again, left unfulfilled.
  • Sanjay Gupta, 59, passed away from a fatal head injury.

Anupam Kher recalled his last meeting with Sanjay Gupta in a heartfelt tribute for the late director. "Kher saab, we must work together", the 'Kaante' director had said.

Kher shared an emotional post on Saturday, where he applauded Sanjay Gupta's passion for cinema.

"Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly (sic)," he wrote on his official handle.

Kher recalled working with the filmmaker in movies such as 'Kaante (2002)' and 'Shootout at Wadala (2013).' He further mentioned that Sanjay Gupta was also Sikandar Kher’s first director.

Looking back on the last time he met the 'Musafir' maker, Kher shared," 'Kher saab, we must work together!', That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished."

"I remember his warmth, his affection, and a lovely Holi party at his home few years back. Those moments come back today, along with the sadness," he further wrote.

Kher said that Sanjay Gupta's films will keep his distinctive voice alive, revealing that 'Kaante' and the 'Shootout' movies remain his favourites.

Mourning the loss of the director, Kher concluded, "My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema. I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, “Kher saab, we must work together!”

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. The filmmaker reportedly slipped in the bathroom during the night and sustained a head injury.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Anupam Kher describe Sanjay Gupta's filmmaking style?

Anupam Kher described Sanjay Gupta as a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He considered Gupta an encyclopaedia of films, passionate about his craft.

Which films did Anupam Kher collaborate on with Sanjay Gupta?

Anupam Kher worked with Sanjay Gupta on movies such as 'Kaante (2002)' and 'Shootout at Wadala (2013)'. Gupta was also the first director for Sikandar Kher.

When and how did Sanjay Gupta pass away?

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. He reportedly slipped in the bathroom during the night, sustaining a head injury.

Published at : 31 Oct 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Sanjay Gupta ENtertainment News
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