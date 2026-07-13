Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupam Kher reacted to a viral Naseeruddin Shah video.

Kher defended his Ram Mandir donation theft remarks.

Kher noted mutual respect with Shah despite old video.

Kher confirmed his new film Shri Ram Bhoomi.

Anupam Kher has broken his silence after an old video of Naseeruddin Shah went viral on social media, in which the veteran actor called Kher a “clown” and said his words should not be taken seriously. The video began circulating after Kher’s remarks on the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, where he described it as a “very small issue” compared to the historical destruction and looting of temples during the Mughal era.

He also said that he stands by every word of his remarks on the alleged theft at the Ram Mandir, adding, “I said it with complete honesty and responsibility”. The actor further claimed that some people need an issue more than the truth and are only interested in creating “debate, controversy and noise”.

Anupam Kher Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video

Responding to the now-viral video, Kher shared a video message on his social media handles.

He said, “A few days ago, I went to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke from my heart. Some people didn’t like it. They felt it went against their agenda. They started thinking, ’Anupam Kher said something wrong. How can we target him? How can we troll him? How can we abuse him?’ An entire ecosystem was created to target me.”

ALSO READ | ‘Anupam Kher Is A Clown’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video After Kher’s Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Theft

He added that the criticism only strengthened his resolve.

“They said many things. I actually liked it even more because they worked so hard. When they couldn’t find any other weapon, and thought they had found something that would damage my reputation, they brought back a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah.”

‘Naseer And I Respect Each Other’

Kher also addressed the video directly, saying that he and Shah have always maintained mutual respect despite their differences.

“In reality, Naseer and I have hugged each other. We respect each other. Many people told me to let it go. It’s been eight or nine months. But they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then. After that, more people joined in.”

ALSO READ | 'Temples Were Looted When Mughals Destroyed Them': Anupam Kher Faces Backlash Over Ram Mandir Theft Remarks

The actor further said that he unexpectedly became a “national issue” simply for expressing his views. “Whatever I have achieved, I have done it on my own. I have come from the ground up. Through my hard work, my values and by God’s grace, I have reached where I am today.”

‘Self-Made People Are Not Afraid’

Kher also asserted that he would continue to stand by what he believes is right. “What will you make me afraid of? I have faced my own struggles all my life. Why should I be scared of my own shadow? Keep doing what you’re doing. I will always support the truth. In Ayodhya, you find even more strength. Every street and every corner reminds you of Lord Ram. It gives you the courage to speak the truth, because when you speak the truth, you ultimately win.”

He reiterated, “I wanted to address all of you and say that self-made people are not afraid of anyone. They are not afraid of curses either. My father used to say that if you don’t accept someone’s curses, they return to the person who gave them. So enjoy it. May your curses be blessed.”

सच से लोगों को सबसे ज़्यादा डर तब लगता है, जब वह उनके एजेंडे के अनुकूल नहीं होता।

कुछ दिन पहले मैंने राम मंदिर में हुई चोरी के बारे में जो कहा, पूरी ईमानदारी और ज़िम्मेदारी से कहा। आज भी अपने हर शब्द पर कायम हूँ।

लेकिन कुछ लोगों को सच से ज़्यादा एक मुद्दा चाहिए होता है। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/1U2kHJfzhG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2026

About Shri Ram Bhoomi

Anupam Kher is currently shooting for his upcoming film on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The film is titled Shri Ram Bhoomi. In it, he plays late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, one of the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

“It took 500 years for the Ram Mandir to be built. Some people are still looking for new angles. Let them keep looking. When you’re speaking the truth, you don’t have to remember what you’ve said. Others have to create narratives. So, good luck to all of you. I am very happy with the film we are making. Everything is going well, and I am enjoying the journey. Ayodhya is a wonderful city. It feels as though every street, every corner and every home blesses you because so many people have prayed there,” Kher said.