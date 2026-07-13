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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Anupam Kher Is A Clown’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video After Kher’s Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Theft

‘Anupam Kher Is A Clown’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video After Kher’s Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Theft

Naseeruddin Shah’s 2020 interview is once again making the rounds on social media following Anupam Kher’s remarks on the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher's Ayodhya Temple theft remarks drew social media attention.
  • Old video surfaced where Naseeruddin Shah called Kher a "clown".
  • Kher posted cryptic messages about fearlessness and self-worth.

An old video of Naseeruddin Shah calling Anupam Kher a “clown” has gone viral on social media following Kher’s recent remarks on the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. In the video, Kher described the reported theft as a “very small issue” when compared with historical attacks and looting of temples during the Mughal era. 

Following this, many on social media shared Shah’s old remarks about the actor.

Shah’s Statement On Kher

In the 2020 interview, Shah was asked about members of the film industry who had spoken out against what they viewed as discriminatory politics and policies, as well as those who had openly supported the government.

ALSO READ| 'Temples Were Looted When Mughals Destroyed Them': Anupam Kher Faces Backlash Over Ram Mandir Theft Remarks

Responding to the question, Shah said, “There are fewer than those who oppose it.”

He added, “…Someone like Anupam Kher is very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his Sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood. He can’t help it.”

What Did Anupam Kher Say?

Kher recently reacted to reports of the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and called it insignificant when viewed against the backdrop of historical attacks on temples.

“Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. When Brahmins were killed. When the wealth of our temples was plundered. When women were raped in the temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that pain, then this is a very, very small matter,” he said.

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Kher argued that the scale of destruction and violence during the Mughal period was far greater than the present incident.

“People are making a huge issue out of this. They are saying there has been looting in the temple... such words are being used. Temples were looted when the Mughals destroyed our temples. Temples were looted when Mughal rulers killed Brahmins and collected and weighed their sacred threads. Temples were looted when Mughal emperors came here and took away valuables from every temple. Temples were looted when women were raped within temple premises. That was a far greater tragedy. If we could overcome that, then this issue of theft is a very small matter,” he added.

Anupam Kher’s Cryptic Posts

Following the backlash, Kher shared a post on Instagram. It read, “Imaandaar insaan ki sabse badi daulat uski nidarta hoti hai. Jiske man mein chor nahin, uski nazar kabhi nahin jhukti. [An honest person's greatest wealth is their fearlessness. A person with a clear conscience never has to lower their gaze.]”

On Sunday, he shared a video speaking about the importance of staying true to oneself rather than seeking universal approval.

“It feels good to be popular… but trying to be everyone’s favourite often takes us further away from ourselves. I’ve learnt that the most important thing is to remain a good person in your own eyes. The rest of the world’s opinions keep changing with time. How many people are there in your life whose opinions truly matter? Take a moment to think about that. Don’t try to be popular with the whole world. It is neither possible nor healthy. Jai Ho!”

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and a film based on the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Naseeruddin Shah is set to star in Om, a two-part action drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Naseeruddin Shah call Anupam Kher a "clown"?

Shah made the remarks in a 2020 interview, criticizing Kher for being very vocal in supporting the government. He described Kher as a

Why did Naseeruddin Shah's old video criticizing Anupam Kher go viral recently?

The video went viral after Anupam Kher's recent remarks on the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Kher called the theft a

How did Anupam Kher respond to the backlash over his comments?

Kher shared cryptic posts on Instagram about an honest person's fearlessness and staying true to oneself. He advised not trying to be everyone's favorite.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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