Anupam Kher Begins Shooting For 550th Film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Calls Himself At ‘Interval Point’

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Begins Shooting For 550th Film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Calls Himself At ‘Interval Point’

Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 550th film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and reflects on his journey, gratitude, and belief that he is only at the ‘interval point’ of his career.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher decided to take a moment and reflect on his challenging yet fulfilling cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Kher shared a remark by an International director during the Cannes Film Festival last year.

"So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!” Said an International Director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in! (sic)," he recalled.

Looking back at the day when he first arrived in Mumbai in 1981 with just a heart full of dreams, Kher wrote on his Instagram, "So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS ! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher claimed that despite his long journey, he has only reached his 'interval' point and still has a lot more to give.

"But here I am in Delhi ready to give my first shot for KKG2. Just FYI I genuinely feel I have so much to give, so much to do! I have reached only the ‘interval point’ of my life and my career! Dreams have no EXPIRY date!," the veteran actor wrote.

Revealing his biggest strength during these years, he added, "My Optimism, my Never Giving up attitude and my ability to Work Hard has been my biggest strengths!"

However, Kher also credited his directors, producers, and the audience for his long stay in the industry.

Expressing his gratitude, he shared, "But my survival for all these years has only been possible because of the support I got from all my producers, directors, co-actors, technicians and above all YOU, my AUDIENCES! Without your support reaching this landmark would never have been possible! So a big heartfelt THANK YOU! Jai Ho! Jai Hind! Om Namah Shivay!"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
