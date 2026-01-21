Anup Jalota Suggests AR Rahman Convert Back To Hinduism Amid Power Shift Controversy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnup Jalota Suggests AR Rahman Convert Back To Hinduism Amid Power Shift Controversy

Anup Jalota suggests AR Rahman convert back to Hinduism after the composer spoke about a power shift and possible communal bias in the industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Veteran singer Anup Jalota has added a new layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman after the latter spoke about an alleged “power shift” and possible communal bias affecting his work opportunities in recent years. Rahman’s comments, made during an interview with BBC Asian Network, triggered sharp reactions across the industry, and Jalota’s latest remarks have further intensified the discussion.

Anup Jalota Suggests Religious Conversion

In a video statement that has since gone viral, Anup Jalota weighed in with a provocative suggestion. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Music director AR Rahman was originally Hindu and later converted to Islam. After that, he worked extensively, gained fame, and received immense love. But if he still feels that he is not getting enough work in our country because of his religion, then he should consider becoming a Hindu again. He should have the confidence that once he returns to Hinduism, he will start getting work. That is what I understood from his interview. So I strongly suggest that he convert back to Hinduism and see whether he gets work again.”

Jalota’s statement has drawn criticism online, especially as several celebrities had earlier disagreed with Rahman’s interpretation of events. Kangana Ranaut had accused Rahman of being “blinded” by “hate,” while singer Shaan maintained that artists losing work cannot always be linked to religion.

What AR Rahman Actually Said

The controversy began after Rahman reflected on his career slowdown during an interview with BBC Asian Network. He spoke about industry dynamics shifting over the last eight years, saying, “Maybe in the past eight years, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also, but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Rest for me. I can chill out with my family.’”

In the same interaction, Rahman also described Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava as “a divisive film,” adding, “It is an enjoyable film, but people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have an internal conscience that knows what is truth and what is manipulation.”

Rahman’s Daughter And His Clarification

As reactions snowballed, Rahman’s daughter Raheema shared a pointed message on social media. She wrote, “They don’t have time to read the Bhagavad Gita, the Qur’an or the Bible — the sacred words that teach love, peace, discipline, and truth. But they have all the time in the world to argue, mock, provoke, abuse, and disrespect each other.” She added, “This isn’t religion. This is what blind society, half-baked education, toxic politics, and broken parenting have created — a generation more loyal to hate than to humanity.”

Soon after, Rahman himself released a video clarifying his stance. He said, “India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music.” He concluded by saying, “I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Ho.”

Despite claims of reduced opportunities, Rahman has continued to work on several major projects in recent years and is currently gearing up for the ambitious Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
