HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Must Every Film Entertain?': Anubhav Sinha Challenges Bollywood Norms In Viral Video

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shares a video reflecting on audience expectations from Bollywood, drawing comparisons with food and literature. He raises questions on whether every film must entertain.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for ‘Mulk’, Thappad’, ‘Bheed’ and others, is mulling over the dynamics of the film industry.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera. He drew parallels between films, food and literature.

He said, “I was just thinking that when we plan to go out to eat with friends and family, then a lot of opinions start that, ‘We will eat Punjabi food, we will eat Mughlai food. No man, there is a lot of spice, we eat a little plain today. We will eat Italian food’. And whatever food we choose later, when we go to eat, then we don't miss the other food in it. If you had decided that you would eat less spicy food, then there will be less spice in it. We don't talk about it because we made that choice that we will eat this food”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa)

He further mentioned that the same is applicable in a book. He said, “If you have decided that you will read the poems of Dinkar. So, you will find Dinkarji's poems in it. You won't find Shakespeare in it. So, why doesn't this happen in films? Or this is a delusion. If it is a delusion, then correct me. That we have such faith in Hindi films that everything should be there in the film. Like the gravy of our food, every spice is there in it. And all those spices taste good together. So, why does this happen in films? It is the same in films. You have decided that, ‘I am going to watch this film. Today, let's go to watch that film. We will just laugh. We won't think much. We will just laugh’”.

He went on, “Or you choose such a film. Then you feel that, ‘Let's watch a film of a star today’. When he comes in slow motion, it is fun. It is a very popular star. And then it does a lot of things that are out of the story. But you like it. Because you like your star”.

He shared that there are some films that are discussed, and criticized or they talk about what we are doing with our society.

He continued, “So, when I go to watch those films, this is my question, I get to hear in Bollywood that there should be songs in it. There should be humour in it. There should be a lot of drama in it. The film should be a little loud. When you go to watch such a film, are you ready for the fact that it is a less spicy food? But it can also be a little annoying. It can pose some difficult questions in life. About our own actions. That we avoid them”.

“There are some situations when the mirror does not look good. So, are we ready to go to watch such a film? And there will be no entertainment in it. There will be criticism in it. There will be discussion in it. Or I think this is wrong. I do not have an answer to this. So, I would like to know from you”, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anubhav Sinha Video Anubhav Sinha Bollywood Views Hindi Film Industry Criticism Bheed Director
Preferred Sources
Read more
