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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Reception: Rekha Turns Heads In A Golden Saree, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Dazzle

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Reception: Rekha Turns Heads In A Golden Saree, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Dazzle

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception. The couple looked stunning as Bollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate their special day.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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  • Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and many other celebrities celebrated.

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor and businessman Rohan Thakkar hosted a grand wedding reception on Tuesday evening, bringing together some of Bollywood's biggest names for a glamorous celebration. The event saw family, friends and industry colleagues come together to bless the newlyweds, with pictures and videos from the evening quickly going viral on social media.

Kapoor Family Hosts A Star-Studded Celebration

For the occasion, Anshula looked radiant in a striking red fusion ensemble, while Rohan complemented her in a sophisticated black-and-gold outfit. The couple happily posed for photographers, sharing warm smiles as they marked the beginning of their new journey together.

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Jackie Shroff arrived carrying his trademark potted plant, adding his signature charm to the evening. Dressed in a classic black bandhgala suit, he greeted the couple with his trademark warmth and broad smile.

Janhvi Kapoor emerged as one of the evening's biggest style highlights. The actress wore a shimmering lavender-and-gold saree paired with elegant diamond jewellery, making for a graceful and glamorous appearance.

Rekha Steals Spotlight As Bollywood Turns Out In Style

Among the many celebrities in attendance were Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who made a stylish appearance together. Riteish opted for a navy bandhgala, while Genelia looked elegant in a heavily embroidered shimmering outfit.

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Bhumi Pednekar attended in a stunning black-and-silver lehenga, completing her look with matching jewellery, soft waves and glowing makeup. Anil Kapoor also made a dashing appearance in a sharp black suit, while Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a contemporary lehenga-choli. Varun Dhawan kept it classic in an all-black ensemble as he posed for photographers.

However, it was veteran actress Rekha who stole the evening with her timeless elegance. She wore a beautiful white-and-gold Kanjeevaram saree, accessorised with a traditional maang tikka, statement earrings and an elaborate necklace. Her regal appearance drew admiration from guests and photographers alike.

The reception was also attended by several other well-known faces from the film industry, including Himesh Reshammiya with his wife, Nupur Sanon and her husband, Annu Kapoor, filmmaker Atlee, and veteran duo Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, making it one of the most star-studded celebrations of the season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you name some celebrities who attended the reception?

Many celebrities attended, including Jackie Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Rekha.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boney Kapoor Celebrities Anshula Kapoor Bollywood Rohan Thakkar
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