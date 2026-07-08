Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and many other celebrities celebrated.

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor and businessman Rohan Thakkar hosted a grand wedding reception on Tuesday evening, bringing together some of Bollywood's biggest names for a glamorous celebration. The event saw family, friends and industry colleagues come together to bless the newlyweds, with pictures and videos from the evening quickly going viral on social media.

Kapoor Family Hosts A Star-Studded Celebration

For the occasion, Anshula looked radiant in a striking red fusion ensemble, while Rohan complemented her in a sophisticated black-and-gold outfit. The couple happily posed for photographers, sharing warm smiles as they marked the beginning of their new journey together.

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Jackie Shroff arrived carrying his trademark potted plant, adding his signature charm to the evening. Dressed in a classic black bandhgala suit, he greeted the couple with his trademark warmth and broad smile.

Janhvi Kapoor emerged as one of the evening's biggest style highlights. The actress wore a shimmering lavender-and-gold saree paired with elegant diamond jewellery, making for a graceful and glamorous appearance.

Rekha Steals Spotlight As Bollywood Turns Out In Style

Among the many celebrities in attendance were Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who made a stylish appearance together. Riteish opted for a navy bandhgala, while Genelia looked elegant in a heavily embroidered shimmering outfit.

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Bhumi Pednekar attended in a stunning black-and-silver lehenga, completing her look with matching jewellery, soft waves and glowing makeup. Anil Kapoor also made a dashing appearance in a sharp black suit, while Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a contemporary lehenga-choli. Varun Dhawan kept it classic in an all-black ensemble as he posed for photographers.

However, it was veteran actress Rekha who stole the evening with her timeless elegance. She wore a beautiful white-and-gold Kanjeevaram saree, accessorised with a traditional maang tikka, statement earrings and an elaborate necklace. Her regal appearance drew admiration from guests and photographers alike.

The reception was also attended by several other well-known faces from the film industry, including Himesh Reshammiya with his wife, Nupur Sanon and her husband, Annu Kapoor, filmmaker Atlee, and veteran duo Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, making it one of the most star-studded celebrations of the season.