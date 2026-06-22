Anshula Kapoor Met Fiancé Rohan Thakkar On Dating App; He Proposed After Their Late-Night Chats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar confirmed engagement after online meet.

Rohan proposed in New York, mirroring their first chat time.

Wedding celebrations began with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki.

Kapoor family members, Janhvi, Khushi, attended the ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. As the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations get underway, fans are revisiting the heartwarming love story that brought them together.

It All Began On A Dating App

Anshula and Rohan’s romance has all the ingredients of a contemporary fairytale. The couple first met on a dating app in 2022 and quickly formed a strong connection.

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Sharing details of their relationship in a social media post, Anshula once revealed that their first conversation began at 1:15 am on a Tuesday. What started as a late-night chat turned into hours of effortless conversation, laying the foundation for a relationship that would grow stronger with time.

Three years later, in one of her favourite cities, Rohan proposed to Anshula in front of Belvedere Castle in New York’s Central Park. In a touching nod to their journey, he chose to pop the question at exactly 1:15 am the same time they had first spoken years earlier.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2025, delighting family, friends and fans alike.

Wedding Festivities Begin With Family Celebrations

After years of dating, Anshula and Rohan are now preparing to begin a new chapter together. Their wedding festivities have already commenced, starting with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki ceremony attended by members of the Kapoor family.

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For the occasion, Anshula wore an elegant gold lehenga that quickly drew attention online. Family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, were seen celebrating together and enjoying the festivities.

Videos and photographs from the event have offered fans a glimpse into the joyful atmosphere surrounding the upcoming wedding. As the celebrations continue, excitement is building around what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season.