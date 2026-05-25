Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shankar encouraged others with similar experiences to be gentle.

Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar has opened up about an unsettling encounter with a fan following one of her recent performances. A man asked for her permission to pick her up but lifted her into a bear hug before she could respond, leaving her feet dangling in the air. She laughed it off, got her poster signed, and thought nothing more of it then. It was only later that she realised how deeply the moment had disturbed her.

Incident Brought Back Past Abuse

In the days that followed, the weight of the moment caught up with her. Anoushka wrote that her history of abuse meant she often struggles to respond in real time when her boundaries are crossed. Instead of trusting her own discomfort, she found herself focusing on whether the fan had meant any harm, which she believes he likely did not. She also noted that the reactions of others around her were far stronger than her own initial response, something that made her reflect on how she has learned to minimise her own experiences.

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"When this happens feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances? I have come so far in this process of healing yet a single moment can show me further wounds still enclosed within. Another layer of childhood’s memories resurfacing and shedding," she wrote in her post.

In the same post, she urged others who carry similar experiences to be gentle with themselves and to remember that healing does not always move in a straight line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

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About Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka is a British-American musician of Indian origin and the daughter of the late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar. She trained under him from a young age and has since become one of the most prominent names in Indian classical music globally, having also explored genres such as flamenco, jazz, and electronic music.

She has received 14 Grammy nominations across her career, including two at the 2025 ceremony, for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. She is yet to take home a Grammy win.