Anoushka Shankar Loses Grammy 2026 As Bad Bunny Wins Best Global Music Performance

Anoushka Shankar loses the Best Global Music Performance Grammy at the 2026 awards as Bad Bunny takes the win. The musician shares why she skipped the ceremony.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:48 AM (IST)

The Grammy Awards 2026 officially began in Los Angeles with the much-anticipated Premiere Ceremony, held early Monday morning at the Peacock Theater. Ahead of the main televised event, the Recording Academy handed out as many as 86 awards across a wide range of categories, celebrating musical excellence from around the world.

Among the artists in contention was Indian musician and composer Anoushka Shankar, who received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, one of the most closely watched honors at the ceremony.

Anoushka Shankar Loses Grammy To Bad Bunny

In a competitive field, Anoushka Shankar narrowly missed out on the Grammy, with the award going to global superstar Bad Bunny for his track "EoO." Shankar had been nominated for "Daybreak," a standout piece featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

The category featured an impressive lineup of nominees, including Ciro Hurtado ("Cantando en el Camino"), Angélique Kidjo ("Jerusalema"), Yeisy Rojas ("Inmigrante Y Que?"), and Shakti ("Shrini’s Dream (Live)"), underscoring the diverse and global nature of the competition.

Grammy Premiere Ceremony Sets The Tone For The Big Night

The Premiere Ceremony marked the official start of Grammy day, with actor and musician Darren Criss hosting the event and presenting the first award of the morning. Traditionally held before the main telecast, the ceremony honors artists across genres and regions, many of whom represent the evolving global soundscape of contemporary music.

Anoushka Shankar On Skipping The Grammys

Ahead of the awards, Anoushka Shankar took to Instagram to share a thoughtful message about her nominations, and her decision not to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles.

"It’s Grammy day today!" she wrote, noting that she was "proud to be twice nominated", once for her album Chapter III: We Return to Light and again for "Daybreak," the album’s lead track. These nominations marked her 12th and 13th Grammy nods, a milestone she described as "HUGE."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

Yet, Shankar admitted there was also a sense of relief in staying away from the whirlwind of excitement and pressure that often surrounds major awards events.

Anoushka Shankar On Losing Awards And Industry Pressures

In a candid reflection, Shankar opened up about the often unseen realities of awards season. She spoke about the financial and emotional toll of campaigning, spending thousands on travel, promotion, and appearances, navigating red carpets, and managing expectations that don’t always lead to wins.

She acknowledged that global categories frequently include mainstream artists with significantly larger marketing budgets and stronger industry visibility. "I don’t say this from bitterness," she clarified, but rather to shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the awards ecosystem.

Even if she were to win someday, Shankar emphasized that such recognition would not change her deeper perspective. "I truly, truly believe it doesn’t matter in a deeper context," she said.

Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
