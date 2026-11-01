Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark, expressing doubts about the actor’s concern for the country’s interests and welfare. While questioning Shah’s views, Kapoor also underlined that democracy gives people the freedom to express their opinions and participate in protests.

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Annu Kapoor Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark

"He may be good at delivering dialogues, but I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about the country's interests and welfare. I have serious reservations about people who make such statements. It is our democracy that allows them to speak freely, make such statements and hold protests,” Kapoor told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Naseeruddin Shah’s recent remarks, Actor Annu Kapoor says, "... He may be good at delivering dialogues, but I doubt how much he genuinely thinks about the country's interests and welfare. I have serious reservations about people who make such statements... It is our democracy that allows them to speak freely, make such statements and hold protests..." — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

His comments followed a video shared by Shah on Tuesday. Wearing a badge bearing the words ‘Dimagi Naxal’, the actor expressed support for students at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, who have been demanding the restoration of their students’ union.

In the video, Shah said, "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else."

Shah has repeatedly voiced support for student-led demonstrations on social media in recent months. His latest expression of solidarity comes after a student protest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata last week.

Kapoor, meanwhile, has previously spoken about the right to protest and the government's response to demonstrations. He maintained that peaceful dissent is a democratic right, but violence and damage to public property cannot be defended.

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Kiren Rijiju And Ashoke Pandit Criticise Naseeruddin Shah

Shah’s remarks have also prompted reactions from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Rijiju said he had earlier regarded Shah solely as an artist but was taken aback by his latest statement. Speaking to the media, he said, "I didn't even know that Naseeruddin was a person with this kind of 'dimagi Naxal' mindset. I just thought of him as an artist. He seemed like a decent, good artist. So I just viewed him as an artist. Turns out he's a mental Naxal himself."

Rijiju had also criticised the actor in a post on X, writing, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect and like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal!"

I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal ! मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है। https://t.co/McSDNBJjPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also condemned Shah’s comments. He accused the actor of repeatedly using abusive language and displaying frustration through his public statements.

Pandit said, "I'm not shocked, nor am I surprised by Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since the last few months, in fact for a year, he has been constantly misbehaving and has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him."

"When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration, the more he vents out his frustration, the more he is getting exposed day by day, every day," Pandit added.

The filmmaker further alleged that Shah’s behaviour was linked to ideological differences, claiming that the success of certain films had contributed to his reaction. He also suggested that the actor seek psychiatric help.

"Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," said Ashoke Pandit.

The exchange of criticism comes amid Shah’s support for the Jamia Millia Islamia students’ demand to restore their students’ union, as well as his recent backing of other student protests.

(With inputs from ANI)