Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annu Kapoor responded to Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj's' removal from ZEE5.

Kapoor urged filmmakers to seek legal remedies, not public campaigns.

He defended government's action, prioritizing peace and national security.

The film 'Satluj' faced prolonged certification issues before its removal.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has reacted to the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, which was removed from ZEE5 within two days of its release following a government directive. While several members of the film industry have criticised the move and raised concerns over censorship and creative freedom, Kapoor has taken a different position. Speaking to Kadak, he said filmmakers should challenge the decision through the courts instead of seeking public support. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, has remained at the centre of a prolonged certification dispute since 2022 and was released directly on the streaming platform earlier this month.

Annu Kapoor On Legal Route

Speaking to Kadak, Annu Kapoor said the makers should pursue legal remedies if they believe the government or the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) acted unfairly. According to him, taking the matter to the Supreme Court is the appropriate course instead of turning the issue into a public campaign.

“If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?” Annu said. Referring to Diljit Dosanjh's earlier comments about separating art from politics, Kapoor argued that those involved in a project on such a sensitive subject would have anticipated controversy from the beginning.

“You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you're begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What's the point of crying over it?” he stated.

Peace Over A Film

Kapoor also defended the government's position, saying concerns relating to national security or public order should not be dismissed lightly. He maintained that maintaining peace in society must take precedence over the release of any film. The actor said that, in his view, preventing unrest is more important than ensuring a movie reaches audiences, even if it comes from the film industry itself.

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Why Satluj Is Under Scrutiny

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and enforced disappearances during Punjab's counter-insurgency operations in the 1980s and 1990s. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film faced objections from the CBFC in 2022, with the board reportedly asking for 127 cuts. The makers declined to make the changes.

Since OTT platforms do not require CBFC certification, the film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was taken down within 48 hours after a government directive reportedly linked to national security concerns. Confirming the development, ZEE5 said, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

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The removal of Satluj has once again sparked a wider debate over censorship, creative freedom, and the limits of state intervention. As legal and public discussions continue, the film's future release in India remains uncertain.





