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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch

Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child at 43 with husband Adam Shulman. She shared a heartwarming video on Instagram flaunting her baby bump.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She and husband Adam Shulman have two sons.

Anne Hathaway has delighted fans with some exciting personal news. The Oscar-winning star has revealed that she is expecting her third child at the age of 43. The actress shared the happy announcement through a charming video on social media, instantly sending fans into celebration mode.

Anne Hathaway Flaunts Baby Bump

Anne recently posted a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. In the clip, the actress looks radiant in an elegant off-white outfit as she stands in front of the camera.

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The video opens with Anne gently resting her hand on her stomach while Barbara Lewis' timeless song Baby I'm Yoursplays softly in the background. Moments later, she slowly moves her hand away, revealing her baby bump. The clip ends on a sweet note, with the actress smiling before stepping out of the frame.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Accompanying the video, Anne wrote, "X Baby, I'm Yours X" in the caption.

The post has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, attracting an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities. Thousands have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress's joyful news.
Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch

Anne Hathaway And Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway tied the knot with American actor, producer and jewellery designer Adam Shulman in 2012. The couple first crossed paths at a film festival in 2008 and later began their journey together.

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The pair are already proud parents to two sons, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman. Now, the family is preparing to welcome a new addition, marking another special chapter in their lives.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many children does Anne Hathaway have?

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are already parents to two sons, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman. This new baby will be their third child.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway Pregnant Anne Hathaway Baby Bump
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