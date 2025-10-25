Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Celebrate Diwali In Bilaspur With Family And Love-Filled Posts

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain celebrated Diwali 2025 with family in Bilaspur. The actress shared heartfelt posts, stunning photos, and festive moments filled with love and laughter.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television superstar Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, celebrated Diwali this year at the latter's family home in Bilaspur.

This would be Ankita and Vicky's fourth Diwali together since marriage.

The actress took to social media on Friday to share heartwarming glimpses from the celebration along with an affectionate post dedicated to her husband.

In one of the posts, Ankita captioned, "In his arms, she finds a human pillow.' And in her smile, he finds a reason to tolerate her sarcasm. Together they are not just two souls; they are one weird, quirky heartbeat wrapped in forever."

In the photos, Ankita looked gorgeous in a royal purple silk sari with intricate silver embroidery and styled it with traditional jewellery.

She wore a choker necklace, statement earrings, and a gajra-adorned bun.

Vicky complimented her in a black kurta with grey stripes.

The couple were seen sharing laughter and hugs and lighting sparklers together on the eve of Diwali.

In another post, Ankita shared a family portrait and captioned it in a beautiful way.

She wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone.' May this festival of lights bring prosperity, peace, and endless positivity into your lives. Let's celebrate light within and around us. Happy Diwali."

The family picture featured Ankita's mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and their children, and Ankita herself, all dressed in festive attire.

Vicky's mother wore a bright yellow sari, while Ankita stood out in a dark purple ensemble.

For the uninitiated, Vicky and Ankita tied the knot in December 2021, after dating for nearly four years.

The couple's relationship was also showcased in the Bigg Boss season 17 house, where their bond faced challenges but ultimately emerged stronger.

Known for their grand celebrations, Ankita and Vicky recently hosted a star-studded Diwali bash that saw the who's who of the television industry.

The duo are equally famous for their lavish Holi parties.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 08:45 AM (IST)

