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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnkit Baliyan Murder Case: Police Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward Each For Two Fugitive Shooters

Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Police Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward Each For Two Fugitive Shooters

Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Police have announced a Rs 1 lakh reward each for fugitive shooters Satyam and Aryan as the search continues.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Ankit Baliyan killed; police eliminated two alleged shooters.
  • Absconding shooters have one lakh reward for capture.
  • Accused used GPS device for singer's prior surveillance.
  • Minister met family; wife demands all accused eliminated.

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in broad daylight in Shamli on August 26. While police have already killed two alleged shooters in an encounter, the hunt for two others accused in the case is still underway. Police have now announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for the two absconding shooters as efforts to trace them intensify.

ALSO READ: Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Singer’s Wife Seeks Strict Action, Says 'Accused Are Still Roaming Freely'

Rs 1 Lakh Reward Announced For Two Shooters

Police have declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Satyam and Aryan, the two alleged shooters associated with the Gogi gang. Both are residents of Karnal in Haryana.

Investigators are searching for the two men across several locations, including Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Delhi. However, nine days after Ankit Baliyan's killing, police have yet to find a confirmed lead on their whereabouts.

Two Shooters Already Killed In Encounter

The investigation has already seen a major development. On Sunday, Shamli Police killed two alleged shooters, Sumit and Mohit, in an encounter.

Two police personnel were also injured during the exchange of fire.

Ankit Baliyan Was Allegedly Kept Under Surveillance

Police had earlier revealed that the singer was allegedly being monitored before the murder. According to the investigation, the accused had fitted a GPS device to Ankit Baliyan's vehicle, allowing them to track his movements and keep watch over his activities.

Police also detained a suspect from Ghaziabad who was allegedly involved in purchasing the GPS device.

ALSO READ: 'Swara Bhasker Ki Jo Zubaan Katega...': Rs 1.51 Lakh Reward Announced As Actor's 'Jauhar' Remarks Trigger Agra Protests

Minister Kapil Dev Meets Ankit Baliyan's Family

The Chief Minister had taken immediate cognisance of the incident and directed officials to take necessary action.

As part of the government's response, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agrawal visited Banti Kheda village in Shamli on Wednesday. He met Ankit Baliyan's family and offered his condolences.

Calling the singer's killing deeply tragic, the minister said the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had taken the incident seriously and ordered immediate action. He also reiterated the government's stated policy that no person involved in crime would be given protection in the state.

Ankit Baliyan's Wife Seeks Encounter Of All Accused

Ankit Baliyan's wife, Seema Baliyan, has demanded strict action against everyone allegedly involved in the killing.

Speaking exclusively to ABP News, she said she would feel that justice had been delivered only if all the accused were killed in encounters. She also called for the complete dismantling of the alleged gang involved in the case.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Ankit Baliyan murder investigation regarding the absconding suspects?

Two alleged shooters have been killed in an encounter, but police are still searching for two others. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for the absconding individuals, Satyam and Aryan.

Who are the absconding suspects in Ankit Baliyan's murder case?

Police are searching for Satyam and Aryan, two alleged shooters associated with the Gogi gang. Both are residents of Karnal, Haryana, and a reward has been announced for their capture.

How was Ankit Baliyan allegedly monitored before his murder?

The singer was allegedly monitored using a GPS device fitted to his vehicle. This allowed the accused to track his movements and keep watch over his activities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News HARYANA NEWS Ankit Baliyan Shamli Murder Case Ankit Baliyan Murder Case
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