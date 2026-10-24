Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Organizers demand Rs 1.20 crore from influencer Anjali Arora.

They allege she performed 12 minutes, not agreed 45.

Arora cited security and personal space concerns for leaving.

Organizers seek police FIR, citing financial losses.

Social media influencer and actor Anjali Arora has landed in a legal dispute following her performance at a Kanpur event on October 15. Organisers of Nagada Nights have sent her a legal notice demanding Rs 1.20 crore, alleging that she left the stage after performing for around 12 minutes instead of completing the agreed 45-minute set. They have also approached Swarup Nagar police station, seeking registration of an FIR. The organisers claim they suffered financial losses after sponsors withheld payments following the incident. Anjali, however, has disputed their account and said her concerns at the event were related to security and personal space.

Organisers Allege 12-Minute Performance

According to senior advocate Karim Ahmed Siddiqui, who is representing the organisers, Nagada Nights was held at Lajpat Bhawan Lawn in Kanpur. The event was organised by Aman Nigam, who runs the band Shor, digital marketing professional Ashish Kumar and event planner Anubhav Raj.

Siddiqui said Anjali's performance fee had been fixed at Rs 3 lakh after discussions with her manager Preeti Dubey. The organisers allegedly paid Rs 2.75 lakh into different bank accounts and also covered flights, accommodation and food expenses for Anjali and four members of her team.

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The organisers claim Anjali's performance was scheduled from 9 pm to 9.45 pm. However, according to their version, she took the stage at around 9.45 pm and performed for approximately 12 minutes before an argument involving her management team led to her leaving the venue.

They further alleged that Anjali had initially refused to leave Kanpur airport after arriving at around 4 pm because Rs 75,000 of her fee was still pending. According to the organisers, she left only after the remaining amount was paid.

The organisers have estimated their financial loss at around Rs 20 lakh, claiming sponsors withheld payments after the incident. The Rs 1.20 crore notice reportedly includes compensation for the alleged financial loss, reputational damage and mental distress.

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Aman Nigam also alleged that Anjali objected when Kacha Badam was played at the event. He said the song had contributed significantly to her popularity but claimed she expressed displeasure over it and reprimanded members of the organising team. Nigam said that if she had concerns about the song or event arrangements, these should have been communicated beforehand.

Anjali Arora Gives Her Side

Anjali addressed the controversy through three Instagram videos shared on October 19. She clarified that she did not have any problem with Kacha Badam and acknowledged the role the song played in bringing her recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

The actor instead said her concerns centred on security arrangements and repeated interference with her personal space. She alleged that the doorbell of her hotel room was repeatedly rung and that several people came to her room asking for photographs, which made her uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

The organisers rejected her claims. Ashish Gupta alleged that the person who drove Anjali from the airport to the hotel was present during that journey, while only her manager accompanied her on the return trip. The two sides have therefore presented different accounts of what happened before and during the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Organisers Seek FIR Against Anjali

Siddiqui said the organisers have approached Swarup Nagar police station and want an FIR registered against Anjali. If the police do not register the case, he said they plan to approach senior police officials. The organisers have also demanded an apology from Anjali to the people of Kanpur.

For now, the dispute remains centred on competing claims about the event, including the duration of Anjali's performance, the payment arrangement and the security concerns she raised. Anjali was last seen in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, in which she played Sita.