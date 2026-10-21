Anita Kanwal Slams Financial Crisis Reports, Says ‘I Am Not Begging For Money’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanwal stated she is working, securing projects, not seeking assistance.

Veteran actress Anita Kanwal has hit back at reports claiming that she is facing a financial crisis and seeking monetary assistance. The actress clarified that her remarks in an interview conducted around six months ago were taken out of context and sensationalised. In a video shared on Instagram, Kanwal expressed disappointment over the coverage, saying it had created the misleading impression that she was asking people for money. She also urged media outlets not to tarnish her reputation by misrepresenting her financial situation.

Anita Kanwal Reacts To Financial Crisis Reports

Kanwal explained that during an interview six months ago, she was asked how long she could manage financially if she stopped getting work or earning an income. She said she had replied that she could sustain herself for around one to one-and-a-half years without earnings. However, she alleged that the statement was subsequently presented as though she were seeking financial assistance from the public.

The actress also referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s past financial difficulties and questioned why her own remarks had been sensationalised. She said she was hurt by the reports and had been unable to sleep properly because of the way her situation was being portrayed.

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Anita Kanwal Reveals How She Is Earning Money

Kanwal said her circumstances had changed since the interview was recorded. She revealed that she had started posting Instagram reels, secured a film project and begun receiving collaboration offers through the platform. The actress also spoke about creating a 25-episode micro-drama series for Instagram without the backing of a television channel or an OTT platform. She questioned why this work had not received the same media attention as reports about her alleged financial difficulties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Kanwal (@anitakanwal_actor)

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Anita Kanwal Appeals To Media

Reiterating her objection to the coverage, Kanwal said she was doing fine and was focused on securing her future rather than seeking financial help from others. She appealed to media outlets to report her statements responsibly and not portray her as someone begging for money. Her clarification comes after her earlier comments about dwindling savings and difficulty finding work sparked widespread discussion about her financial circumstances.