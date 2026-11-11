Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran celebrated intimate wedding in Greece.

Renowned caterer Arasuvai Natarajan arranged meals for Greek ceremony.

Chennai reception planned for November 21 with high-profile guests.

Specially designed invitations and notable attendees generated significant interest.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are reportedly celebrating their wedding in Greece in an intimate destination ceremony. The couple's celebrations have attracted attention, with details about the arrangements, food, and upcoming Chennai reception emerging. According to reports, renowned caterer Arasuvai Natarajan has been entrusted with preparing the meals for the occasion. The couple will also host a reception in Chennai on November 21, with several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and sports expected to attend. Their specially designed invitation boxes have also become a talking point ahead of the celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have reportedly chosen Greece for their intimate wedding celebrations. According to sources, the food arrangements for the occasion have been handled by Arasuvai Natarajan, who is known for catering at high-profile celebrity weddings and private events.

Kavya is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh, meanwhile, is among the most prominent music composers in South Indian cinema. He shot to fame with Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) in 2014 and went on to compose music for several successful films, including Kaththi, Petta, Master, Vikram, Jailer, Leo, Vettaiyan, Coolie and Jana Nayagan.

ALSO READ | ‘Such An Honour’: Chunky Panday Reacts To Donkey Named After Him Fetching Rs 72,000 At Chitrakoot Fair

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their Greece celebrations, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the event.

The couple's reception invitation box has also attracted attention for its ivory and powder blue colour combination. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the invitations, told Mid-Day that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process.

Several prominent personalities are expected to attend the Chennai reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, and leading names from the film industry have reportedly been invited.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor Rajinikanth were also spotted at Chennai airport earlier this week, reportedly travelling for the wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Full Movie Leaked On Facebook: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer's Pirated Copy Draws 2.3 Lakh Views

Anirudh Ravichander's Musical Journey

Anirudh made his debut as a composer with 3 in 2012, but it was the success of Velaiyilla Pattathari and Kaththi in 2014 that established him as a popular name in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he has delivered music for several major projects across Tamil and Telugu cinema. His notable filmography includes Petta, Master, Vikram, Jailer, Leo, Vettaiyan and Coolie. He is also associated with the upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

His work has earned him a strong following beyond the regional film industry, making him one of the most sought-after composers in Indian cinema. With an intimate celebration in Greece and a grand reception planned in Chennai, Anirudh and Kavya's wedding has drawn considerable attention. The expected guest list and specially designed invitations have added to the interest surrounding the celebrations.