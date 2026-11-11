Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Tie Knot In Greece, Share Dreamy Wedding Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran married, ending speculation.

Couple shared first wedding photo on Instagram November 11.

Intimate wedding celebrations held in Greece for close guests.

Chennai reception is planned for November 21, 2026.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have tied the knot in Greece after reportedly getting engaged on November 10. The couple shared their first wedding photograph on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their special day. Anirudh posted the picture with Kavya on Instagram, accompanying it with a heartfelt message.

The announcement soon attracted congratulatory wishes from fans and well-wishers, as the newlyweds gave everyone their first official glimpse together after their wedding celebrations.

Anirudh Shares First Wedding Photo

Anirudh took to Instagram to share a photograph from the wedding, posing alongside Kavya Maran. The composer accompanied the picture with a romantic caption that read, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

The post offered fans their first official glimpse of the newlyweds and quickly attracted attention on social media. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Celebrate First Diwali With Daughter Devi, See PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Anirudh and Kavya chose Greece for their wedding celebrations. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and select guests.

Several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business were reportedly expected to attend the celebrations. Actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the notable names reported to have travelled to Greece.

Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their wedding celebrations, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was indicated by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October after Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the event. The reception is expected to bring together prominent personalities from the film industry, politics, business and cricket.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding; Reception In Chennai On November 21

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in South Indian cinema. He rose to fame with the soundtrack of 3, particularly the viral song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’. He has since composed music for films such as Kaththi, Master, Vikram, Jailer, Leo and Coolie.



Kavya is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.